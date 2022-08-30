The History Beat: From 1972: Heavy rain, the opening of a popular restaurant, and Garbo's car

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago:

A freak rainstorm on Aug. 27 flooded streets and temporarily plugged storm drains, The Post-Star reported the next day.

On Terra Cotta Avenue, about 2 feet of water created a temporary wading pool that delighted the children who frolicked in the water.

The weather was back to normal on Aug. 29.

“Weather was almost perfect for sightseeing Tuesday and the weatherman says the clear to partially cloudy days and nights should continue,” The Post-Star reported on Aug. 30.

Queensbury: The Heidelberg Inn, at the corner of Quaker and Meadowbrook roads, in Queensbury held its grand opening. “A little bit of Germany coming to the Glens Falls area,” the restaurant, still popular, advertised. – Sept. 8

The Frame: The Frame coffeehouse in Fort Edward, a popular gathering place for young folk music enthusiasts, was short of staff. “Due to six former helpers leaving for college or taking jobs, new volunteers are needed. Anyone interested is asked to come early tomorrow night for orientation.” After orientation, the Bottle Hill Blue Grass band, which had toured in eight states, would perform. – Sept. 7

Gaslight Village: Charles R. Wood bought a deep-red Duesenberg automobile that Greta Garbo previously owned and brought the antique car back to display at his Gaslight Village theme park at Lake George. “Wood drove the car away after making the $90,000 bid at an antique car auction Monday at Auburn, Ind.” – Sept. 5

SPAC: Twelve-member, old-time rock group Sha Na Na and soul-rock band Rare Earth were set to make their debut appearances at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. The next evening, the Ike and Tina Turner Review made its debut appearance at SPAC. Blood, Sweat & Tears was set to perform on Sept. 8, and country star Buck Owens and the Buckaroos on Sept. 10. – Sept. 1-2, 8

Sports trivia: The Esso Bees, with a 6-0 record, were season champions of the junior summer basketball league at Bolton Landing. Team members were: David Shook, Chris Gage, Mark Nichols, Bill Thompson, Tony Muratori, Peter Nichols, Scott Snyder, Tom Sheridan, Jim Lamb and Phil Foote. – Sept. 2

Editorial: “The heart of the taxpayers does not exactly leap with joy at word that the Internal Revenue Service is bringing back the short form for income taxes. Short form or no, the taxes will have to be paid all the same. Still, the task of filling out a return for the IRS will be much easier for those who can use the form 1040A next year instead of the more cumbersome standard form 1040. ... Taxes may be what we pay for civilization, as an esteemed judge once observed, but even if one bears that in mind the burden is onerous. The task of figuring out what one owes should, at least, be made as simple as possible. It is gratifying to find the IRS taking a step in that direction.” – Sept. 6

Quotable: “Lying on a blanket, gazing up at a star-filled sky and listening to Roberta Flack sing is about as close to heaven a fan of hers can get.” – Craig Wilson, in a Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center review, Sept. 2

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.