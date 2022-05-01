The History Beat: From 1972: Group pushes for air-quality monitoring

From The Post-Star in 1972:

A nearly two-year volunteer effort convinced the state Department of Environmental Conservation to install a $50,000 ($345,557 in 2022 dollars) air-quality monitoring station in Glens Falls, The Post-Star reported on May 11.

The location was expected to be on Dix Avenue, next to the WWSC radio station, in the vicinity of East Field.

The Warren and Washington Counties Action for Clean Air Council, established in September 1970, advocated for the monitoring station.

Ronald Newell, later a longtime Glens Falls city attorney, was chairman of the advocacy organization.

The group set up temporary monitoring devices at seven locations around Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls, and volunteers collected results twice daily from August to October 1971 to document the need for a permanent monitoring station.

“In order to take on the responsibility of caring for the reading and daily transfer of ‘bubblers’ monitoring the air pollutants at the stations and recording the results, some members had to begin their day at 6 a.m. … They did this daily, seven days a week.”

Another group collected data at 5:30 each evening.

At the movies: The 20th Century Fox movie “The French Connection,” winner of five Academy awards, was showing at The Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street, Glens Falls. – May 15

VFW: Under the leadership of Membership Committee Chairman George Daley, Queensbury VFW Post 6196 increased membership from 132 to 173 members over a year’s time. – May 22.

Library Week: To celebrate National Library Week, Jeanne Hastings, owner of Stone Schoolhouse Studio and Art Gallery, donated a watercolor print of “City Mouse and Country House” to hang in the Children’s Corner at Caldwell-Lake George Library. – May 2

French honors: Glens Falls High School students William Clark, Nelson Wagar, Jay Bobbin, Deborah Williams, Denise Lucas and Deana Elwell won regional honors in the National French Contest. – May 17

Game show winner: Madelyn Belden Taylor, originally from Glens Falls, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Belden of Fifth Street, won $1,100 worth of furniture and other prizes on the television game show “Let’s Make a Deal.” – May 11

Sports trivia: “Billy” Collins (now the Glens Falls mayor in 2022) hit a bases-loaded triple for Big Sport in a Glens Falls Little League game at Crandall Park Recreation Field. Still, Big Sport lost to the Glennies, 7-4. – May 19

Editorial: “Of the making of political scenarios there is no end. The pundits, and others who in varying degree fall short of that distinction, never tire of trying to figure out what will happen at the national convention if this or that or the other happens between now and convention time. ... The various scenarios proposed are often quite ingenious, so long as one bears in mind the cardinal fact involved. This is that anyone, including the most prestigious and experienced pundits, or ‘observers,’ may — and will — prove to be wrong.” – April 20

Quotable: “Laughter is good exercise. When someone has a hearty laugh, the diaphragm shakes up and down and air is drawn into the lungs by means of long, deep intake and expelled in a series of bursts. During this time, 15 sets of facial muscles contract and the vocal cords come together and separate as tho they were in a dance.” – T.R. Van Dellen, March 22

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

