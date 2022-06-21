The History Beat: From 1972: Frontier Town is site of Iroquois Confederation meetup

From The Post-Star in 1972 — 50 years ago:

The Iroquois Confederation held a “Six Nations Pow Wow” at Frontier Town, the Old West theme park in North Hudson, in southern Essex County, on June 25 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of founding the confederation.

“Frontier Town was chosen as the meeting place of the tribes because it has long been noted as one of the true gathering places of the people from both the United States and Canada.”

By coincidence, it was also “Canadian-American Friendship Week,” an annual series of events to promote cross-border tourism.

Montreal Mayor Jean Drapeau and state Sen. Ronald Stafford, R-Plattsburgh, were recognized as ‘honorary chieftains.”

The former theme park is now a state campground.

Urban renewal: Construction began on the Broad Street fire station in Glens Falls. “It’s been a long time coming, and I’m certainly glad to see it,” said 4th Ward Councilman Louis Varney, at a ceremony when the first steel beam was laid. – June 23

Downtown: Glens Falls Mayor Robert Cronin proposed renovating the third floor of The McEchron House, now Morgan & Co. restaurant, at the corner of Ridge and Maple streets, for artist studios. – June 24

Supermarket winner: Randy Weeks won a bicycle and Stanley Walczaak a trip to Disney World in the “Believe in a Boy” contest at Slim’s Market on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury. – June 23

Graduates: Queensbury High School had 180 graduates, the school’s largest graduating class up to that point. Student commencement speaker David L. Champaigne quoted the poet Kahlil Gibran. – June 26

More graduates: The Post-Star honored the following five of its carriers who were graduating from area high schools: Michael Hallar, a carrier in Granville for three years; Richard Allen, a carrier in Granville for six years; Donald Pauquette, a carrier in Fort Edward for four years; John Girard, a carrier in Glens Falls for four years; Michael Denno, a carrier in Whitehall for two years. – June 27

SPAC: Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Buddy Guy and Otis Rush were scheduled to appear in a blues concert June 26 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, “keyboard wizard” Billy Preston two evenings later, followed by British hard rock band Humble Pie before month’s end. – June 26, 27, 28

Editorial: “We hear so much about what is bad in our world that sometimes we tend to forget how much good there is in it, and a heap of it right around home. That is why we cite a recent advertisement for the Mann Edge Tool Company in the Lewiston, Pa. Sentinel. When William Mann Jr. settled at Mann Narrows in the spring of 1835, he wrote his father these words: ‘The water is good. The forest and mountains are beautiful and abound in wildlife. And, most important of all, the people are warm, industrious and lay great store in honesty. My search for a place to try my hand at axe-making is finished.’ … We believe the men and women of “The Axe Factory” are representative of the vast majority of Americans, bedeviled though they may be by inflation, high taxes, air and water pollution, war, and a host of other worries. … That is the real heartbeat of America.” – July 1

Quotable: “No one could possibly dislike country music after hearing Johnny Cash.” – Post-Star arts writer Marilyn Nason, reviewing a Saratoga Performing Arts Center concert that more than 9,000 people attended. – June 26

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

