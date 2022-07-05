The History Beat: From 1972: First local Soap Box Derby attracted 2,000 spectators

From The Post-Star in 1972 — 50 years ago:

Christopher Thorne spent about 430 hours assembling, decorating and engineering his gravity-powered race car for the first running of the local All-American Soap Box Derby.

On race day, July 4, the diligence paid off as the 12-year-old Queensbury teen advanced through the heats to defeat Jeffrey Crossier in the semi-finals, Mark Scott in the final and Matt Smith in the championship.

“I thought I could win all the way,” Thorne told The Post-Star.

The event drew a crowd of about 2,000 people to watch 33 youngsters compete, The Post-Star reported on July 5.

The race was held on the Lower Warren Street hill, finishing near the Hercules, later Ciba-Geigy, plant in Queensbury.

Cars were judged on design, engineering, decoration and upholstery, but the overall winner was the car that reached the finish line fastest.

Glens Falls Jaycees, Whiteman Chevrolet and WWSC radio sponsored the debut race. WWSC broadcast live from the race site.

In recent years, the local Soap Box Derby was held on Murray Street hill in Glens Falls.

Birthday surprise: The Glens Falls Common Council invited former Mayor Milton G. Tibbets to a council meeting, under the pretense that six department heads were to be honored.

The explanation was not a ruse, but a reason to get Tibbets to the meeting for a surprise recognition of his 90th birthday.

The council passed a resolution making Tibbets “mayor for a moment” to present certificates to the six department heads. — July 6

Teen movie: The Glens Falls Office of Youth Activity sponsored a showing of “Tarzan’s Valley of Gold,” a movie “suitable for all ages,” at the St. Mary’s Academy cafeteria. — July 10.

Society news: Glamour magazine named Kate White of Glens Falls, a Union College student, to its list of “Top Ten College Girls of 1972.” White later was editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, and is the author of 16 suspense novels. — July 3

Playground elections: Glens Falls youngsters in the city summer recreation program elected the following playground mayors: Daniel Scott, Jackson Heights; Anna Girard, Sagamore Street; Sharon Robillard, East Field; Cheryl Sherman, Broad Street; Daniel Smith, Murray Street; Richard Hazelton, Ridge Street; Scott Singleton, Big Cross Street; Michele Lansby, Sanford Street. — July 5

SPAC: Don McLean, who had just released “American Pie,” and Rocky Mountain folk singer Rosalie Sorrells were set to appear June 29 at a special Saratoga Performing Arts Center concert dedicated to Lena Spencer, founder of Café Lena. About 5,000 people attended a June 30 concert with jazz trumpeter Doc Severinsen and his “New Generation Brass of 11” band. Recording artist, nightclub singer and television actress Melba Moore was scheduled to perform July 2. — June 28, July 1, 2

Editorial: “The question whether the death penalty constitutes ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ within the meaning of the Eighth Amendment had been before the Supreme Court for a long time before it ruled. During that period, lawyers involved in the fight against capital punishment felt little confidence that the decision would go their way. Most of them pessimistically thought the court would uphold the governmental power to execute persons convicted of certain grave crimes. Happily, they were wrong in this. The high court has determined that the death penalty does indeed violate the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Henceforth, this barbaric form of retribution is outlawed. This ruling will not be universally acclaimed.” — July 7

Quotable: “There’s a lot of hustle and bustle at Convention Hall in Miami Beach because of the Democratic convention. But the retirees on Miami Beach couldn’t care less for all the commotion — they’re content with their regular pattern of easy living.” — July 10