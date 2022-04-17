The History Beat: From 1972: Editor urges Rotarians to have a 'loving attitude'

From The Post-Star in 1972:

Rotarian Anthony John Jr., a well-known area chef, crafted an ice sculpture and Rotarian Edward Smith prepared floral arrangements for the Glens Falls Rotary Club's 50th anniversary dinner April 21 at The Queensbury Hotel.

“Over two hundred Rotarians and their wives, from Glens Falls and the surrounding area, will fill the main ballroom of the hotel for the club’s Golden Anniversary,” The Post-Star reported on April 19.

Nearly 250 people attended, including visiting Rotarians from Northville, South Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Ballston Spa, The Post-Star reported on April 22.

John Allen, senior staff editor of Reader’s Digest, was keynote speaker.

Coincidentally, Reader’s Digest was also celebrating its 50th anniversary year.

Allen urged Rotarians to make a commitment “to achieving a loving attitude to each other” as a contrast to a selfish society.

“People should stop thinking in stereotype fashion,” he said.

Weather: “A freak windstorm (at Fort Edward) yesterday afternoon lifted a fish shanty and dropped it on a fence 80 feet away. … The eight-by-eight-foot structure was made of quarter-inch plywood and had a tin roof.” – April 27

On stage: Glens Falls High School 1966 graduate Gini Eastwood was set to perform the lead role in the new Broadway rock opera “Hard Job Being God,” opening May 15 at Edison Theatre in New York City. Eastwood was expected to appear on television on the “Today Show” and “Dick Cavett Show” to promote the musical. – April 27

Quarter-century: The 80-member Bolton School Band dedicated the selection “Let There Be Music” at its spring concert to director Fred Dorr in honor of his 25th anniversary as band director. The band also presented Dorr with a plaque. – May 1

Royalty: Andrea Dickinson and Patrick Benway were elected queen and king of the Hudson Falls High School Junior Prom. – May 1

At the movies: “The Godfather” was set to open April 27 at Cinema I in Queensbury. – April 25

Politics: Peter Fiore, the longest-serving and oldest member of the Warren County Republican Committee, died at age 81. Fiore, who operated a grocery store at the corner of Lawrence and Walnut streets, represented the Glens Falls 1st Ward on the county Republican Committee for 50 years. “His name was long synonymous with East End development. Through his continuing efforts, much of the business of the city’s eastern section was realized,” The Post-Star reported. – April 27

Editorial: “The Rotary motto, ‘He profits most who serves best,’ has been observed to the fullest by the Glens Falls club during its past 50 years of service. … “We salute the Rotary Club of Glens Falls on its Golden Anniversary today, and commend the members for their justifiable pride. The club has on its roster the most representative citizens of the community in the business and the professions, men of high ideals, good faith and concern for their fellow men. … It is our hope that residents of the Glens Falls area will take due notice of the club’s proud record and join in our salute to the men of Rotary.” – April 21

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0