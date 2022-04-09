The History Beat: From 1972: Earth Day is extended to a full week

From The Post-Star in 1972:

“Man in His Element” classes at Glens Falls High School organized a number of “Earth Week” activities April 17-22.

“In previous years, just a single Earth Day was held,” The Post-Star reported on April 15.

Students were encouraged to ride bicycles to and from school, and those who drove automobiles were singled out by placing symbolic “pollution tickets” on vehicles parked outside the school, The Post-Star reported on April 20.

Students were encouraged to wear sneakers or soft-soled shoes and not to slam lockers in order to reduce noise pollution.

The city Department of Public Works collaborated with the high school in holding a litter-collecting challenge in which high school, junior high and elementary student bodies competed.

The volume of litter collected by students at each school was weighed to determine the winner.

Students also planted flowers, urged their peers to quit smoking, and arranged for the school’s incinerator to be shut down for the week.

Downtown: Western Union Telegraph Co. requested Federal Communications Commission permission to close its office at 138 Glen St., the only company-operated office between Albany and Montreal. “Nelson E. Varney, manager of the Glens Falls office, said that a few years ago there were six full-time employees in the office, eight in the summertime. Now he is the only full-time employee.” Under the plan, Tri-County Cab would become an independent Western Union agency. — April 15

Downtown: Mary Travers’ “Morning Glory,” Deep Purple’s “Machine Head” and Neil Young’s “Harvest,” were among the record albums on sale for $3.17 each at Grant’s discount store on Glen Street, Glens Falls, where the Hudson Avenue entrance to the Centennial Circle roundabout is now. — April 13

Social scene: Stan Gericke and his Orchestra were set to perform music for the 42nd annual Glens Falls Policemen’s Ball on May 6 at the Knights of Columbus hall at the corner of Warren and Center streets. — April 12

On stage: Phil Smith and Becky Dayton were cast in the lead roles for the upcoming Glens Falls Operetta Club's (now Glens Falls Community Theater) production of the Woody Allen comedy, “Don’t Drink the Water,” May 4-6 at the Glens Falls High School auditorium. — April 20

At the movies: “The Hospital,” starring George C. Scott, was held over for a third and final week at Cinema I in Queensbury. — April 12

Sports trivia: New York Yankees pitcher Fritz Peterson was set to sign to sign autographs April 24 at Glen Ford in South Glens Falls. — April 22

Sports trivia: Glens Falls High School track and field star Herman Johnson set a new school record for the triple jump with “a tremendous leap” of 45 feet, 10.5 inches in a double dual meet against CBA and Vincentian Institute. — April 24

Editorial: “Word that a Fairbanks, Calif., publication called the Good News Paper is going out of business arouses mixed feelings because such a paper was a mixed blessing. … The Good News Paper’s publisher, Bill Bailey, thinks his publication ‘proved that good news is needed.’ No one disputes that. Without a little hope to lighten the gloom of unrelieved news about death and taxes and chicanery in high places, and all the rest of it, what a sad world this would be. Yet, it would be sad, too, though in a different sense, were the press to offer the public only pleasant, uplifting items. An honest mirror must be held up to mankind as a first step toward improvement of the human condition. We’re all for good news — but in realistic proportions.” — April 17

Quotable: “The breathtaking beauty of the Lake George scenery and the magnificence of the world’s great operatic music have always seemed to be made for each other.” — David Lloyd, general director of the Lake George Opera Festival, April 24

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

