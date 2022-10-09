The History Beat: From 1972: Downtown Mall plans hinged on parking garage

From The Post-Star in 1972 — 50 years ago:

Developer Danial Sutton at a news conference at Glens Falls City Hall on Sept. 27 insisted the outlook was “most encouraging” for his proposed “Town Mall” redevelopment project at the intersection of Warren and Glen streets in downtown, despite controversy over the city’s intent to construct an adjoining parking garage, preferably at the bottom of Glen Street hill.

The news conference was held after Sutton met with city officials to discuss the parking controversy.

“Sutton repeated what he had stated several times earlier, that prospective tenants would not sign letters of intent until the city of Glens Falls commits itself to issuing the bonds to construct a parking garage,” The Post-Star reported the next morning.

“He said arguments that this parking facility would not serve all of downtown were wrong, since shoppers would come through the mall, exit at Bank Square (now Centennial Circle), go into other downtown stores, and be able to return to their cars through the mall.”

Also on Sept. 27, the city Planning Board unanimously passed a resolution that “reaffirmed its support” for the proposed mall, with as many as 40 stores, and “urged the Common Council to expedite its solving of the parking problem.”

The proposed mall did not materialize.

Hot dog: Faddoul, Theodore and Joseph Monsour opened their third Dog Shack fast-food takeout restaurant at Main and Third streets in Hudson Falls. Other Dog Shack locations, at the time, were in Glens Falls and Lake George. George Monsour, father of the three brothers, founded the business in 1937 when he developed his special hot dog sauce recipe made with 12 herbs and spices. For the grand opening, the restaurant sold “Shacker Dogs,” with sauce, mustard and onions, for 5 cents each, with free soda. The chain’s slogan was “Look for the Blue Roof.” – Sept. 30

The Queensbury: Sterling Nesbitt of Glens Falls was chairman of the Army's 27th Division 52nd annual reunion of World War I and Word War II veterans that met Sept. 29-30 at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. About 200 veterans attended. It was the fourth time the reunion had been held in Glens Falls. “They seem to like Glens Falls as a reunion site,” Nesbitt said. – Oct. 2

Politics: It was not a scientific method. But the results of the “Political Boat Race” on the Sacandaga River, as part of the Lake Luzerne Fall Festival, correctly predicted he outcome of the 1972 presidential election. Bill Mannis of South Glens Falls carried the George McGovern banner in his kayak, and Tom West of Glens Falls the Richard Nixon banner. West, a junior at St. Lawrence University, who had “Nixon stickers plastered on his kayak,” won. – Sept. 30, Oct. 2

Sports trivia: Glens Falls High School athlete Steve Kvinlaugh kicked a 35-yard field goal with 6 seconds left in the game as the Indians defeated the South High Bulldogs 24-21 at Sherman Avenue field. – Oct. 2

Editorial: “Suppose Jim Goodman has a question or complaint about something done, or not done, by the federal government. Unless the matter is serious enough to warrant a trip to Washington, he has the options of communicating by letter or wire, or telephoning to someone in Washington at his own expense. Wouldn’t it be dandy if there was some sort of telephone setup so that Jim Goodman could make that call at government expense? This is no pie-in-the-sky notion. Just such a setup is already in use by private industry and even a few government offices.” – Oct. 2

Quotable: “Sometimes I think we should all get back on the plane, drive out to Timberlawn (the Shriver family home) and erect TV sets — one for San Francisco and one for Little Rock and one for the factory in Pittsburgh and one for the sawmill in Oregon. … Then we could just step from one to the other. We could have the same rallies, the same speakers.” – Democratic vice presidential candidate Sargent Shriver, joking with reporters after a campaign rally at Green Bay, Wisconsin, not realizing that he was predicting the livestream political rally concept that would be common 50 years later. – Sept. 25