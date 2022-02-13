The History Beat: From 1972: A lot of snow and a bit from Henny

From The Post-Star in 1972:

Glens Falls residents were already accustomed to shoveling that winter by the time 8 inches of new snow fell on Feb. 19, 1972, bringing total accumulation for the season so far to 70 inches.

“Crusty winds piled snow in drifts measuring 2 feet in height in some sections of Glens Falls, The Post-Star reported on Feb. 21.

Comedian Henny Youngman, “the king of the one-liners,” made it through the storm to keep a booking at The Queensbury Hotel.

“My brother-in-law’s a diamond cutter. He mows Yankee Stadium,” Youngman cracked for an audience of about 200 people attending the Northern Homes dealer convention, The Post-Star reported on Feb. 22.

Youngman’s plane flight from New York City to Glens Falls was canceled, and it was too stormy to drive, so he traveled by bus.

“The comedian spent over five hours on the trip. On his arrival, he immediately began chatting with conventioneers and hotel staff, although he was urged to rest before his performance,” The Post-Star reported.

“’I’m not tired, and, anyway, I can’t turn aside a hotel full of people in a snowstorm. What a captive audience,’” he said.

Downtown: 8-track stereo tapes by major recording artists were on sale for $2.97 at Grants department store on Glen Street. – Feb. 26

Downtown: Van the Shoe Man at 29 Ridge St. gave away a silver dollar with every purchase of children’s shoes for infants through age 15. Styles on sale included Buster Brown’s Color Happy Oxfords. “Our bold-toe shoe is laced for action, ready for fun!” – March 1.

Crandall Library: Artist Olive Schnader of Bolton Landing exhibited her work at Crandall Library. “The 22 paintings and two drawings are all landscapes of Adirondack scenes throughout the four seasons.” – March 3

Sports trivia: The U.S. Ski Association announced that Olympic silver medalist Magne Myrmo of Oslo, Norway, would compete on Feb. 29 at the second annual Glens Falls International Cross Country Ski Race at Cole’s Woods. – Feb. 22

On stage: Queensbury Senior High School students presented scenes from the shows ”South Pacific,” “West Side Story” and “Jesus Christ, Superstar” in the annual Musical Theatre Night performance. – March 3

Sports trivia: The Queensbury High School wrestling team “pulled a mild surprise” when it accumulated 82.5 points to win the Northern Conference Wrestling Tournament. Saratoga Springs, with 53.5 points, finished second. – Feb. 21

Editorial: “The gradual shift in American foreign policy from containment of communism to peaceful co-existence and cooperation is likely to get a sharp boost from President Nixon’s unprecedented visit to the Republic of China. … The world is watching on television screens the outward signs of a thaw in relations grown cold after years of friendship between the Chinese and American people. The show may produce a feeling of well-being among the American people, despite Nixon’s warning not to expect too much at the beginning.”

Quotable: “I can remember when downtown was in full swing and at that time 28 percent of the tax base came from that small downtown area.” – Glens Falls 3rd Ward Councilman Joseph Bloomfield, speaking at a Common Council meeting during a debate about downtown parking. – March 2

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

