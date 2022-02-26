The History Beat: From 1972: 17-0 record snapped in one game

From The Post-Star in 1972:

The Glens Falls High School basketball team had a 17-0 record going into the Section II tournament in 1972.

“Jim Town, one of the top performers, has sparked the Indian offense all season,” The Post-Star reported on March 4. “Town is averaging almost 30 points per game, and consistently pulls down near as many rebounds.”

Their 68-60 loss to Burnt Hills in the first round that evening, after leading for much of the game, was “obviously a bitter pill to swallow,” The Post-Star reported on March 6.

“It was just one of those nights,” said Coach Ed Davis. “We had 21 turnovers and they had 16, but the momentum shifted in the fourth period when Jim Town fouled out and there was nothing we could do to stop them.”

Town scored 21 points and handled 27 rebounds.

John Buckley scored 14 points and Willie Steans 13.

Downtown: The Glens Falls Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved a permit for the First Baptist Church on Maple Street to open a thrift shop in the church basement. — March 10

Downtown: The Doors album “Weird Scenes Inside the Goldmine” was on sale at Grants on Glen Street at $4.37 for long-playing record and $6.27 for eight-track or cassette tape. — March 13

Moving week: The Post-Star and The Glens Falls Times were moving from longtime offices and plant at the corner of Glen and Park streets in Glens Falls to new quarters at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets. “Early Saturday morning, the present plant will turn out its final issue. Monday’s issue will be produced in the new plant, rolling off the sparkling new six-unit Goss offset press.” — March 15

Doing their part: Sixth-grade students from Big Cross Street School collected $199.53 door-to-door in the Glens Falls 5th Ward to benefit the Heart Fund. — March 10

Snow Queen: Ginny McKee, a freshman at Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, was crowned Snow Queen of the seventh annual Schroon Lake Winter Weekend. — March 9

Crandall Library: “The Friends Lake Four,” comprised of photographer Roger Sweeney, watercolor painter Marie Balz, and artists and macrame crafters Anthony and Marilyn Congdon, exhibited their work at the Crandall Library gallery for the month of March. — March 15

Sports trivia: Gary Higley, a 17-year-old Glens Falls High School senior, won the U.S. Eastern Amateur Ski Association Junior Slalom Championship at Sugarloaf, Maine. — March 9

Sports trivia: Fred Montgomery of Chestertown made 20 shots in 25 attempts to win the Marcy Conference high school foul shooting competition at Johnsburg Central School. John Moosebrugger of Bolton Landing placed second, with 19 shots in 25 attempts. — March 14.

Editorial: “The hassle over hair has died down somewhat, partially because so many men are sporting beards and flowing locks that this is no longer much of a curiosity. A lack of perspective on the subject is still evident, though: now and again emotional arguments are heard in some court case involving a man’s right to wear his hair in any style he pleases. By now it ought to be plain to almost everyone that this is a matter that is properly a matter of individual preference — that whether a person wears his hair long or short is no indicator of his moral character.” – March 27

Quotable: “I think you would probably be surprised if you knew how much you were being talked about. If it were not for Glens Falls, we would feel very isolated.” – James Hepburn, a teacher at American Cooperative School in Tunis, North Africa, commenting about the school’s exchange program with Glens Falls schools. — March 15

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0