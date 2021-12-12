The History Beat: From 1971: Breaking ground on Henry Hudson Townhouses

From The Post-Star in 1971:

It was a milestone day for the Glens Falls Urban Renewal Development Agency when officials broke ground for the Henry Hudson Townhouses on property that had been cleared between Hudson Avenue and Broad Street.

“More than 100 persons stood in the damp chill of the morning to attend ceremonies for what was characterized by speakers as ‘a happy and historic day for Glens Falls,’” Post-Star reporter Don Metivier reported on Dec. 8.

The federal government paid 75% of the cost of the project, the first prefabricated, federally subsidized housing complex in the nation.

In retrospect, many today view the project as more of a stumble than a step forward.

The townhouse units, designed originally for a project in Florida, were expensive to heat and the condition of the structures deteriorated quickly.

The townhouses were replaced in 2008 with Village Green Apartments.

Fun fact: Glens Falls High School students Peter Royal and Cindy Streeter were invited to participate in the New York Conference All-Star Choir Conference at the Concord Hotel at Kiamesha Lake in Sullivan County – Dec. 14

Mayor Blais: Lake George Mayor Robert Blais reported to the Village Board that during his first six months in office, 35 street signs had been installed and more than 1,300 feet of new sidewalk had been laid, more than over the entire past four years. – Dec. 9

Ingenuity: Dale Granger, director of Hidden Valley Ski School of Lake Luzerne, and Bruce Lundgren, of Glens Falls, developed a design for a mono-ski. “Granger built a platform to hold both boots in the single ski and reports several young, hot-shot skiers can even use it on a slalom course.” – Dec. 10

At the movies: “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” opened at The Paramount Theater on Ridge Street. – Dec. 11

Fifth-grade charity: “Have a Heart, Give Because We Are the School With a Heart” was the theme of the Jackson Heights Elementary School Christmas charity drive. Students collected and delivered a pickup truck load of clothing and supplies to the Glens Falls Salvation Army to distribute to needy families. Students also delivered clothing and supplies to the Opportunity Center. To celebrate the achievement, fifth-grade students dressed as elves and passed out candy canes to students in the lower grades. – Dec. 21.

Crandall Public Library: Harrison K. Bird, author and Huletts Landing historian, was scheduled to speak at noon on Dec. 21 at the Books-Sandwiched-In series at Crandall Public Library about his new book, “War for the West: 1790 -1813,” about Native American campaigns west of the Appalachians between the American Revolution and the War of 1812.

Sports trivia: Jack Lewis, with 16 points, was high scorer on Dec. 11 when the St. Mary’s Academy basketball team, coached by Joe Girard, defeated Hudson Falls 76-61 to achieve a 3-0 record for the season, so far. – Dec. 13

Sports trivia: Glens Falls High School “registered a thrilling” 49-44 win against St. Mary’s Academy in a City Series high school basketball game. Jim Town, with 26 points, was high scorer for Glens Falls. Kevin Ryan, with 14 points, was high scorer for St. Mary’s.

Editorial: “After all, Christmas is the time for children’s books. There ought to be a law requiring that no child in all the world shall be deprived of the pleasure of receiving at least one mint copy of some good yarn or picture book, and having a cozy spot to sit down with it on Christmas afternoon. Without wishing to display undue favoritism among merchants with gifts for sale, we sing the praises of the book stores. Their wares have seemed to us, ever since the days when the latest Tom Swift gladdened our hearts on the great morning, to be the one absolute essential for Christmas.” – Dec. 21.

Quotable: “Somebody’s got to think about (downtown) parking, or you better bring back horses and buggies.” – Ray Martin, executive director Glens Falls Urban Renewal Agency – Dec. 10

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

