The History Beat: From 1947: Rialto offered cooking class before movies

From The Post-Star in 1947:

The Swift & Co. “Cooking School” at 1 p.m. April 23 at the Rialto Theatre on Warren Street was a different take on dinner and a movie.

Instead of eating dinner, participants learned how to make dinner before watching a double feature that included the locally set movie, “The Last of the Mohicans,” released in 1936.

Home economist Martha Logan distributed recipes and demonstrated how to make “family favorites,” such as “a quick-to-make, two-egg cake” recipe with enough batter to make a peanut crumble one-layer cake, six cupcakes, and three jam scrambles.

She also demonstrated how to make deep-fat-fried orange tea doughnuts, and how to garnish a cold meat platter and a meat roll.

There were door prizes such as a Magic Chef range, baskets of groceries, and various cooking utensils.

The 35-cent price of admission — the equivalent of $4.62 in 2022 dollars — included a screening of the afternoon matinee double feature of “Kit Carson” and “The Last of the Mohicans.”

The theater advertised the “locale” of “The Last of the Mohicans,” based of the James Fenimore Cooper novel, as “Fort William Henry on Lake George.”

But while the 91-minute black-and-white feature drama was set in the local region, it was actually filmed at Big Bear Lake, Big Bear Valley and San Bernardino National Forest in California.

Housing: Local architect Ralph Park headed a city committee studying options to alleviate the post-World War II shortage of affordable housing in Glens Falls. The committee selected from “a large group of plans” offered to construct five-room houses and submitted three sets of plans to the state Division of Housing for analysis. “This operation is expected to settle the question of whether or not such dwellings can be constructed for $7,000 (the equivalent of $93,428 in 2022 dollars) or less to meet the demands of the local market in new housing.” – April 24

Downtown: Breslaw Brothers furniture stores celebrated the company’s 40th anniversary. The company started as one “humble little store” with one employee at 82 Glen St. and had grown into a chain of 12 stores employing nearly 200 people. – April 25

Lions Club: More than 200 people, including 35 members of the sponsoring Germantown Club, attended Charter Night ceremonies of the new Lake Luzerne-Hadley Lions Club at the Hitching Post restaurant. William G. Grant was charter president of the new club, which had 90 charter members. – April 24

At the movies: The suspense film “13 Rue Madeleine” starring James Cagney was to open the next day at The Paramount Theater on Ridge Street. “This is the face of Fury! This is the place of Evil!” – April 23

Sports trivia: The Fort Edward St. Joes defeated Glens Falls American Legion 43-27 to win the senior division championship of the annual Glens Falls Kiwanis-YMCA basketball tournament. “The night’s play was a fitting climax to a tourney campaign in which over 200 games were played under the direction of Ray Bennett and John Nowhitney.” – April 25

Head-turning headline: “Smallpox Flash, Now Curbed, Resulted in World’s Greatest Mass Vaccinations” – April 26

Editorial: “A favorite argument in the arsenal of anyone who opposes American foreign policy is the three-letter word oil. Senator Pepper and his friend Mr. Wallace always employ it. Russia includes it in every broadcast. The Zionists have built their case against England upon the word, nor have American oil companies with Middle Eastern interests escaped their wrath. When the word is pronounced often enough, with the proper inflection, oil assumes the qualities of the devil. “Among the peculiar properties of this mineral is that in the tank of a motor car or an oil burner in the cellar, it is an esteemed substance highly regarded by everybody. But when it is in the sub-soil of a non-industrial nation located at the crossroads of the world, then it gets into politics.” – April 25

Quotable: “These things I’ve found beyond all price or plan: Friendship and laughter and a happy day.” – Edgar A. Guest's “Just Folks” column, April 28

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0