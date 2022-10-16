The History Beat: From 1947: Remembering the 'Flying Cadet'; Moving beyond 'Hometown, U.S.A.'

From The Post-Star in 1947 — 75 years ago:

War widow Billy Ann Long knew the stories that her 5-year-old son might not yet have known when the son pinned the first VFW Buddy Poppy sold in 1947 on the lapel of Glens Falls Mayor John Bazinet in a ceremony at City Hall 75 years ago.

The ceremony was reported in The Post-Star on May 27, 1947.

William Kendall Long Jr. was the son of William Kendall Long Sr., known as the “Flying Cadet.”

The father had completed an amazing aviation feat while training with the U.S. Army Air Force in 1941.

“Thousands of Sunday afternoon sightseers at the Cleveland, Ohio Airport witnessed an unscheduled performance and cheered loudly when Lt. William K. Long, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond C. Long, of Grant Avenue, this city, safely landed a two-motored Army pursuit plane after discovering that his landing craft gear would not operate,” The Glens Falls Times reported on Aug. 8, 1941.

The lieutenant went on to serve overseas during World War II.

His wife received word on Dec. 14, 1942, that he was missing in action over northwest Africa, and later received confirmation he had been killed.

'Hometown, U.S.A.' goes away: City officials and business leaders wanted to move beyond the moniker that Look magazine gave Glens Falls during World War II. The city Common Council voted to remove “Hometown, U.S.A.” signs at entrances to the city and to remove the “Hometown, U.S.A.” logo from the sides of city-owned automobiles. “Acting on the recommendation of the Executive Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, the council adopted a resolution sounding the death knell to the slogan, “Hometown, U.S.A.” — June 5

Downtown: Call Hardware on Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls celebrated its 25th anniversary in business. “This company carries a complete line of Stanley carpenters’ tools, Starrett machinists’ tools, Yale hardware, and numerous other well-known products.” — June 2

At the movies: The new Warner Brothers thriller, “The Beast with Five Fingers,” opened at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls. “With an outstanding cast headed by Peter Lorre, the drama introduces a new element of suspense and enlightenment as life and death hinge on the uncanny meanderings of an unattached hand.” — June 2

Sports: Mrs. Paul Hillman won the women’s season tournament at Glens Falls Country Club. Mrs. Jerry Morse and Mrs. George Adams tied for first place in the putting contest. — May 29

Sports: John Toomey of Glens Falls, a St. Mary’s Academy graduate, was named to the Metropolitan Collegiate Baseball Conference All-Star honorable mention squad for 1947. Toomey was a starting pitcher for Manhattan College. Ted Toomey, his brother, was a starting outfielder for Siena College. — June 2

Editorial: “First congressional reaction to the renewed plea for compulsory military training is not notable for its enthusiasm. It was almost as if Congress had been presented with a new idea that required sleeping on over recess. In point of time, it has been slept on far too long already, and the chance for the evolution of selective service into this short-term, peacetime program has almost been missed. … Neither does the proposed military training program mean intense sacrifice on the part of any able-bodied young man. Glens Falls youths, for example, could complete half their training right in this city as members of the National Guard or Naval Reserve, both of which are organized here. ... If there is any protective value in preparedness, it would seem to be cheap at the cost of six months in a military camp. If there is any influence for peace in American readiness for war, it should be exerted now, not when it is too late to make itself felt.” — June 5

Quotable: “Scientists announce by methods now perfected, we soon will know whether or not there is life on Mars. While they are at it … they might as well clear up that moon-made-of-green-cheese business.” — June 3