The History Beat: From 1947: PBA fundraiser was a top social event

From The Post-Star in 1947:

Police Captain C. Edward Kennedy, who later went on to be chief, was in charge of lining up top talent for the 17th annual Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association Ball on Feb. 12 at the Knights of Columbus hall at the corner of Warren and Chester streets, The Post-Star reported on Jan. 10.

Kennedy, chairman of the music and entertainment committee, along with patrolmen John Marzola and John LaFera, did not disappoint when they booked Larry Audette of Schenectady and his 10-piece orchestra and two vocal soloists.

More than 450 couples attended the ball, one of the top local annual social events for many years.

“Under soft lights and a profusion of decorations in the party and patriotic motif, the enthused crowd danced to the tunes,” The Post-Star reported on Feb. 13.

As was custom, there was intermunicipal cooperation.

“Through the courtesy of the Warren County sheriff’s office, which provided the services of several deputies to cover the city during the first few hours of the function, all members of the department were able to attend with their wives.”

Weather: “With Lake George frozen over from shore to shore, the lake trout season which opened in those waters yesterday failed to attract any number of fishermen. A few ventured forth and chopped holes in the ice to try their luck, but most of the sportsmen let the day go by with nothing more than a longing look at the stored tackle.” – April 2

Downtown: Van the Shoe Man at 17 Ridge St. advertised “Shoes Fitted by X-Ray.” – April 3

Downtown: George Leontos opened the Italian Trading Company, an imported food store, at 59 South St., in the vicinity of where in recent years the former Daily Double bar was located. – April 4

Fun fact: Richard Roberts and Joyce Perkett were voted king and queen to represent Glens Falls High School at the Glens Falls Winter Carnival. – Jan. 24

On the radio: The Glens Falls High School Biology Club was preparing to present a student-written, student-produced radio drama, “Magic Mold,” April 18 on WWSC radio. “The drama portrays some of the new uses for penicillin and explains how it was discovered by Alexander Fleming, British scientist.” – April 5

At the movies: “Lady Luck” and “Tarzan and the Amazons” comprised a double feature at Fort Edward Theatre. – April 1

At the movies: Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour starred in “Men Prefer Brunettes,” playing at The Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street. – April 4

Agricultural advice: “Potato and corn growers should be careful in selecting fields for those crops this year due to the fact that white grubs may cause some damage. This might especially true in areas where troubles were caused by this pest in 1944.” – April 1

Editorial: “At 12:01 a.m. this morning, a majority of the male residents of the United States may, for the first time since the fall of 1940, legally go about their business without carrying a Selective Service registration card in their pockets. The strict interpreters of the act may feel free to leave town for an extended period without first notifying their draft board. And, for the first time in more than six years, no man stands the remotest chance of receiving the familiar ‘greetings,’ for the Selective Service Act died at midnight.” – April 1

Quotable: “Time was when it was shiny new, my shining desk top I could view. I took a solemn vow that day, as fair to look upon 'twould stay. But here’s what makes the women wince, no one has seen the surface since.” – Edgar A. Guest's “Just Folks” column, Jan. 17

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0