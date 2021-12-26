The History Beat: From 1947: Local store's fashion show broadcast on radio

From The Post-Star in 1947:

“Teen adviser” Barbara McClure was host of the “All Girls Club” program on WWSC Radio (which celebrated its 75th anniversary on the air this month).

McClure was mistress of ceremonies for the Merkel & Gelman Spring Fashion Show at 10:15 a.m. March 1, 1947, at the Paramount Theatre, broadcast over WWSC.

It was an event in which sound was as important as appearance in conveying the quality and trendiness of the latest fashions.

On Feb. 17 and 18, the longtime Glen Street retailer advertised in The Post-Star for teen musicians, comediennes and models to participate in the show.

“An hour of fun packed with facts, music, stories, comedy and your own Barbara McClure to bring you Merkel & Gelman’s Spring Fashion Show,” the retailer advertised. “See the super-solid fashions and accessories worn by girls chosen from Glens Falls and vicinity high schools.”

Downtown: The post-World War II economy, and the removal of wartime restrictions, brought the return of a downtown Glens Falls tradition.

Dollar Savings Days were held in downtown Glens Falls on Feb. 14-15 for the first time in five years. The annual promotion had been discontinued in 1942 because of war conditions.

Dollar deals around downtown included three 45 rpm records for a dollar, with choice of 500 titles, at Niagara Electric Equipment Co. on Ridge Street, four pairs of cotton hose for a dollar at W.T. Grant’s, slippers for a dollar a pair at Van the Shoe Man, and eight men’s handkerchiefs for a dollar at Northern Department Store at the corner of Warren and Church streets.

Significant discounts were offered on higher-priced items.

Free parking was made available at four downtown Glens Falls lots. – Feb. 13-14

Downtown: Army combat films “Fight for the Sky” and “Action at Anguar” were scheduled to be shown Feb. 22 at the Hotel Rockwell dining room. – Feb. 13

Music: Pianist Giovannina de Blasiis was to present the debut public performance of the new composition “Sonata No. 2” in three movements by composer Halsey Stevens the next evening in a recital at the home of Maurice and Mary Hoopes on Warren Street, one of the homes that is now part of The Hyde Collection art museum campus.

Halsey, a professor at University of California at Los Angeles, and de Blasiis had studied the previous summer at a conference at Middlebury College in Vermont. – Feb. 12

At the movies: “My Darling Clementine” starring Henry Fonda closed at Empire Theatre on South Street on Feb. 17.

The Queensbury: About 180 people attended The Cosmopolitan Club Valentine’s Dance at The Queensbury Hotel.

“Decorations were hearts and kewpie dolls, and Bernie Collins’ orchestra played.”

Sports trivia: The Granville High School basketball team defeated Glens Falls 46-43 at Granville.

“Towering Andy Senchik was the key man in the smooth-clicking Granville attack.” – Feb. 15

Glens Falls High: Paul Linehan, a senior, was elected president of the Glens Falls High School Student Council. – Feb. 19

Editorial: “Readers of this journal, we feel sure, welcome the news that the Crandall Trust has appealed to the city to assume the responsibility for clearing up Crandall Park and maintaining it in a state of respectfulness. … The tendency is to recall Crandall Park in the days of its glory when it presented a lavish display of beautiful flower beds, clipped lawns, and well-tended shrubs, and a launch plied its chain of ponds. That picture and a vision of the cost to bring it back and maintain it are likely to make a tax-conscious public official shudder. They need not. No one, to our knowledge, is demanding such a thorough overhaul and restoration.” – Feb. 21

Quotable: “Oh, there is no doubt about it. It’s a day to celebrate when a boy who has been seven for a year wakes up as eight!” – Edgar A. Guest, “Just Folks” column, Feb. 13.

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

