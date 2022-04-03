The History Beat: From 1947: John Bazinet, Glens Falls' longest-serving mayor

From The Post-Star in 1947:

Glens Falls Mayor John Bazinet planned for just an ordinary day.

“With no other plans than to put in a full day at his office in City Hall, Mayor John Bazinet will celebrate his eightieth birthday tomorrow,” The Post-Star reported on April 9, 1947.

Bazinet did put in a full day at City Hall, but his work was frequently interrupted by those wishing him well.

“He was showered with letters, cards, telegrams and telephone calls from throughout the city and northern New York,” The Post-Star reported on April 11. “He also received a number of gifts.”

The union that represented City Hall employees gave the mayor a bouquet of cut flowers and a box of cigars.

“In excellent health, Mayor Bazinet is rounding out his fourth term as the city’s chief executive,” the paper reported.

Bazinet, a Democrat who went on to be elected to a fifth term, was the city’s longest-serving mayor, holding the office through the entire 1940s decade.

He was mayor when Look magazine showcased Glens Falls in its "Hometown U.S.A." series.

Bazinet was born in Mineville in 1867 and moved to Glens Falls with his family about a year later.

As a young adult, he was a blacksmith, and later was paymaster at Glens Falls Portland Cement Co., The Post-Star reported on Nov. 3, 1973, when Bazinet Place, a new street at the intersection of Hudson Avenue, South Street and Park Street was named in his honor.

Weather: “It won’t be long now before you can sit in the shade of a tree and watch the diamond stars perform, or tramp around your favorite golf links trying to down ‘Old Man Par,’ if present indications in the local sports world can be taken at face value. Of course, the cooperation of ‘Old Man Weather’ is needed to complete this ideal picture for fans and players of outdoor sports.” – Sports Editor Frank Garcin, April 10

Prize cows: Argyle auctioneer Fred Miller, who volunteered his services, said it was the most unusual livestock sale he had ever conducted. “They certainly were a top bunch of cows. … There wasn’t a single second-grade cow in the group.” Twenty Washington County farmers each donated the best animal from their herds to be auctioned off for the building fund to construct the new Hebron United Presbyterian Church. “Clear, warm weather brought out 200 farmers from several counties to the farm of James McClellan, eight miles north of Salem,” the paper reported. The sale raised $6,500 — the equivalent of $84,208 in 2022 dollars — which added to $40,000 the church had already raised to construct the planned 250-seat structure. Foster McEchron of Salem contributed the cow that brought the highest price, a Holstein that E. Breeland Baker of Willsboro bought for $535. The Post-Star, in an editorial, said the generosity “comes like a cooling breeze on sanity in a devilishly insane world.” – April 14, 16

At the movies: “Under Nevada Skies,” featuring “Roy Rogers, King of the Cowboys, and his magnificent horse, Trigger,” was set to open the next day at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls. “Some familiar melodies of the range are featured in this hit with its warm romantic theme.” – April 10

Sports trivia: At the opening of the 1947 baseball season, Post-Star Sports Editor Frank Garcin predicted the St. Louis Cardinals would win the National League pennant and the Boston Red Sox, the American League. (As it turned out, St. Louis would finish the season in second place, behind the Brooklyn Dodgers. Boston would finish the season in third place, behind the Detroit Tigers in second place and New York Yankees in first.) – April 14

Great catch: “Fishermen of this area usually go after bullheads in rivers and streams of the locality, but during this week employees of contractor William A. Sanderspree have been getting some large numbers of the species from the mud of the old Feeder Canal. Youngsters of the neighborhood also have benefited from the ‘discovery.’” The fish had turned up in mud where the workers were excavating in the Feeder Canal to install stormwater infrastructure. Some of the fish wiggled their way through the mud to small pools of standing water. “One of the men said yesterday he had taken about 40 of these fish, all measuring 8 to 12 inches in length.” – April 11

Editorial: “The public health nurses are the women who work for the city, county and state health departments. Many residents of this community became aware of them for the first time when the disappearance of physicians left the community medically understaffed, and when they served as instructors to the countless classes training in first aid and home nursing. Many may be under the impression that public health nurses serve only the poor. If that is the case, this week is the time to correct it. … Public health nurses are medical missionaries. … They are not only nurses but also disease detectives and guardians of good health. They minister to the sick. They teach how to get well and stay well.” – April 24.

Quotable: “You know, I will not sing down South before audiences where my people are segregated. I sing only at the Negro universities down there, where white people can attend and sit in the audience with their Negro neighbors.” – nationally known concert soloist Paul Robeson, April 11

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0