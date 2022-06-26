The History Beat: From 1947: First-of-its-kind frozen-food business comes to Glens Falls

From The Post-Star in 1947 — 75 years ago:

It was advertised as “the most revolutionary time-saving, drudgery-saving development in home food service of all time.”

A “boon to housewives in Glens Falls and the vicinity” came to Glens Falls when World War II veteran Franklin C. Safford and wife opened a frozen foods store — “the first of its kind in this city and a novelty anywhere outside of metropolitan areas” — at 10 South St. in downtown Glens Falls.

“With the opening of the new store, dinner hostesses will have the opportunity to try some novel experiments when arranging menus,” The Post-Star reported on May 2.

Customers made up menus from products that the store offered, and orders were delivered to homes weekly in the company’s refrigerated trucks.

The couple also opened the first large frozen foods bulk warehouse north of Albany, at 190 Warren St. in Glens Falls.

Product lines that the store carried included Singer cooked frozen foods, Sealtest french fries, Louis Sherry ice cream and Maxson “complete on one plate” meals.

The store also sold Frostmaster brand frozen food cabinets.

“The units, which are 35 inches high and 22 inches wide and have a capacity for 100 pounds of food, are the least-expensive freezing facilities which have been developed.”

Downtown: John Baker won first prize of a Guatemala stamp from the collection of the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the stamp quiz at a meeting of the Glens Falls Stamp Club at the Glens Falls YMCA. – April 29

Cookie sale: Girl Scout troops in Glens Falls sold 6,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. The 27 members of Troop 12 of St. Mary’s Academy sold 904 of those boxes. – May 2

Birthday celebration: The South Glens Falls Central School band, directed by bandmaster Fred Hull, performed at the celebration of the birthday of Ulysses S. Grant at Grant Cottage on Mount McGregor. Speakers were Professor Joseph Rotundo of Union College and Leonard Friedlander, Albany District Boy Scouts commissioner. – May 3.

Marbles: James Yarter of Sanford Street School was champion of the Glens Falls Recreation Department marbles tournament, and Marlene Waters of Big Cross School was champion of the jack stones tournament. Jack stones is a game where the competitor bounces a small rubber ball and tries to pick up as many stones or jacks while the ball is in the air. – April 30

Sports trivia: Fort Edward High School graduate Johnny Durkin, shortstop for Siena College, and Glens Falls High School graduate Ted Toomey, outfielder for University of Vermont, were in the expected starting lineups for a baseball game between the two college teams. – May 3

Editorial: “A one-line item in this week’s news discloses that rickshaws have disappeared from the streets of Singapore following a ban by the municipal council against the use of human-drawn vehicles. This is probably the most significant news dispatch from the Far East in modern time. It should not be judged by size. The same news, in expanded form, also comes from New Delhi, India, where the Indian Constituent Assembly has decreed an end to the caste-level known as the untouchables. … The democracies can view only with satisfaction these social revolutions in Singapore and India, for they have been carried out by law and not by bloodshed. … They are a good omen.” – May 3

Quotable: “Though wealth and place make mortals vain, we’re much alike when we’re in pain. In rooms where doctors come to call, one touch of fever levels all.” – Edgar A. Guest “Just Folks” column, May 3

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

