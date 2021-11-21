The History Beat: From 1947: Coaches get in the zone for charity

From The Post-Star in 1947:

Bernard “Putt” LaMay, Jack Trainor and Ned Jeffries had played football, basketball and baseball together at Whitehall all through high school, and afterward they played on the Whitehall Merchants semi-professional basketball team.

Now, as young adults, the trio was among basketball coaches from the region set to volunteer their services in the “Battle of the Coaches” charity basketball game at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Knights of Columbus hall in Glens Falls to benefit the March of Dimes, The Post-Star reported the day before the game.

It was the warm-up game before an 8:45 p.m. game of all-stars from the region.

“All joking aside, the Coaches' game should be as good as the feature,” Post-Star sports editor Frank Garcin wrote in his “Frank-ly Speaking” column on Jan. 22.

It was a close game, with coaches from the northern end of the region defeating coaches from the Glens Falls area, 33-31.

In the all-star game that followed, the Glens Falls area players defeated players from the north, 74-65.

More than 750 people attended the game, which raised more than $270 — the equivalent of $3,473 in 2021 dollars, for the March of Dimes, The Post-Star reported Jan. 23.

Downtown: It was a busy night in downtown on Jan. 11. About 700 people attended a lecture about the dangers of communism that Monsignor Fulton J. Sheen, the famous radio orator, presented at the Knights of Columbus auditorium. At the other end of downtown, nearly 250 people attended the annual Snow Ball of the Mohican Branch of the New York Nurses Association at The Queensbury Hotel. The Dick Canon Orchestra, with vocal soloist Marion Maul, performed. – Jan. 13

Fun fact: A hen belonging to Ralph Napolitan of 43 Walnut St. in Glens Falls laid an egg that was 4 inches long and 7 inches in circumference. “The goose that laid the golden egg may be legendary, but the hen that produces the near baseball-size egg is an actuality.” – Jan. 7

Fun fact: “Honey Girl,” a cocker spaniel that Mr. and Mrs. Howard J. Durkee of Fort Edward entered in The Orlando Dog Show in Florida, won awards in three categories, including first place in one category. There were 403 dogs from the United States, Canada and Cuba, including 71 cocker spaniels, entered in the show. – Jan.24

Sports trivia: Donald F. Moynihan of Hudson Falls, a 5-foot-8 junior, was a forward on the basketball team at LaSalle Military Academy on Long Island. – Jan. 7

Great catch: William H. Kingsley of Glens Falls caught a 30.5-inch, 8-pound great northern pike on Jan. 10 through the ice on Lake Champlain, near Crown Point. – Jan. 14.

Club news: Fifty-six Glens Falls Rotary Club members had perfect attendance at meetings for the quarter from Oct. 1 to Jan. 1.-Jan. 16

Editorial: “Without overlooking the existence of want in some homes and some communities of the United States, it is still safe to say that the chief concern of the American people this week has been whether to buy an eviscerated turkey at the higher price per pound or the standard butcher shop model lacking only the feathers. Some cooks, unable to decide, have avoided the problem by buying a ham. … We can see in the city a fabulous outpouring of funds for various philanthropies and its flow is usually underestimated. … People did learn the meaning of hardship and they are doing something about it. They are thankful.” – Nov. 26

Quotable: “The newspapers of the future will resemble magazines with emphasis on color printing, glossy paper and attractive display, the New York State Publishers Association was told today.” – Jan. 22

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

