The History Beat: From 1923: Boy Scout Band, established a year earlier, performs at rally

From The Post-Star in 1923:

About 2,000 free tickets had already been distributed for the Boy Scout rally at the Glens Falls Armory the next evening, and it was expected that a limited number of tickets would still be available at the door, The Post-Star reported on March 1.

“Judging by the interest already shown, the 1923 Boy Scout rally is to be a great success,” the paper reported.

The rally was to begin at 7:30 p.m. with a half-hour concert by the Glens Falls Boy Scout Band, followed by a flag ceremony, demonstrations, stunts and awarding of merit badges.

“There will also be an extensive demonstration of fire by friction, and it is hoped that a speed record for Glens Falls may be established,” the story continued.

The Boy Scout Band, established in 1922, had 27 youth musicians, and was steadily adding new members, The Post-Star reported on April 9.

Scout Executive Lawrence Harris, who had a long interest in music, started the band, and later Dr. Davis Baker volunteered to help conduct it.

“One day the Scout executive’s attention was attracted to a Scout who showed unusual ability as a bugler,” the paper reported.

Harris offered to teach the boy to play cornet.

“In Glens Falls, starting with a single cornet pupil, he has persevered until he now has a band of nearly thirty pieces, practically all of whom received their basic training at his hands,” the story said.

The Glens Falls Rotary Club and Elks Lodge donated money to buy instruments and pay for lessons, and Glens Falls residents donated used instruments.

Editorial: “We heavily favor the bill providing a State Park near Lake George, as it will greatly benefit this part of the state and will forever provide a playground for the people. Lake George is the most beautiful sheet of water in America. Its picturesque beauty rivals the Alpine lakes, and yet, it is almost entirely neglected by the people of this state. At this present time, anyone desiring to view its beauty must do so from a public highway or else as a guest of a private individual whose lands border on the lake. ... A wonderful opportunity is offered to the people of northern New York, and the opportunity should not be neglected.” – March 31

Weather: Snow was forecast for Good Friday, but at least it was a break from below-zero temperatures. “The cold wave which held Glens Falls in its icy grip was broken yesterday when the weather indicated an approaching snowstorm. Prof. C.L. Williams, ‘local weather observer,’ said his thermometer registered 5 degrees below zero yesterday, breaking all records for severe weather at this season.” Temperatures of 10 below at North Creek, 14 below at Port Henry and 29 below at Mineville were reported. – March 30

Downtown: Englander Brothers men’s clothing store advertised “golf hose,” the knee-high fancy stockings golfers wore in that era, of “every conservative and fancy idea that has been imported this season” at prices ranging from $1.65 to $8 per pair. – April 12

Social scene: The Ben Hur Social Club was set to hold its annual Easter Monday ball at Sherman’s Hall on Glen Street). “Beswick’s Orchestra, with Jack Lewis and his saxophone, has arranged a splendid dance program for the occasion, featuring the foxtrot hit, ‘Don’t Say Good Bye.’” Beswick’s six-piece orchestra also was scheduled to perform April 11 at the Pythian Sisters “Land o’ Lollypops” dance at Empire Hall on South Street. – March 29, April 11

Early radio: “It is difficult to conceive of a gift that would be better suited to conditions surrounding a shut-in than a radio set.” – April 11

Sports trivia: “The largest crowd in the history of Fort Ann basketball” turned out to watch the Empires of Glens Falls defeat the hometown Fort Ann team 33-15. Fort Ann had previously defeated the Empires at Glens Falls, the only loss for the Empires that season. – April 14

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

