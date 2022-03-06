The History Beat: From 1923: A shoe store ahead of its time

From The Post-Star in 1923:

On March 22, 1923, the Self Service Shoe Store chain opened a store at 129 Glen St., across from the B.B. Fowler store, in the storefront that previously housed the J.H. Pearsall Cigar Store.

The store advertised “rock bottom prices” that were possible through, at the time, the unique practice of displaying shoes in open stacks on the sales floor for customers to sort through and select a size and style, instead of a clerk bringing shoes out from closed stacks for customers to consider.

“Don’t be misled by the name ‘Self Service,’” the chain advertised. “It is merely our style adopted from our method of display. Expert fitters are always in attendance to give faithful and courteous service. Special attention given to the fittings of children.”

The local manager was John Dever.

The chain also had a store at Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Weather: “Another record for cold weather was shattered yesterday morning when thermometers in Hudson Falls registered from 8 to 12 below zero. A sharp cutting wind added to the unpleasant condition out of doors. Not within forty-five years has there been as cold a March 29 as was experienced yesterday morning.” – March 30

Downtown: Weaver’s Barbershop at the Glens Falls YMCA building on Glen Street, where Spot Coffee is located on the ground floor now, was renovated. The shop had seven barbers at the time. “The barbershop, always a model of cleanliness, now presents even a more spic and span appearance than ever, having been just treated to a brand-new coat of paint and enamel.” – April 2

Fun fact: Saloon owners in England were prohibited from playing radios in their establishments. “Briefly, English law states that the saloons are licensed to quench thirst, but not to provide musical entertainment.” – March 29

Social scene: The Four Leaf Clover Club, a social club for single women of Hudson Falls, voted to change its name to the Wise Owl Club and ordered new club pins. “An evening of music and other enjoyment followed, and refreshments were served.” – March 22

Social scene: The Ben Hur Social Club was set to hold its third annual Easter Monday ball at Sherman Hall on Glen Street in Glens Falls. The seven-piece Beswick Orchestra, featuring Francis Lambert on piano and Jack Lewis on “his laughing saxophone,” planned “a splendid dance program” that would include the foxtrot hit ‘Don’t Say Goodbye.’” – March 29, April 2

Sports trivia: “There seems to be a belief in Fort Edward that the village may be represented by a fast baseball team this year. There is something brewing among the businessmen, who feel that a baseball team would boost the village.” – April 2

Oh, what pun! “A robin appeared at a fire station in Albany the other day and the weather immediately became colder. A false alarm.” – March 23

Editorial: “There are some things dollars can’t buy and there are some beauties that once destroyed cannot be replaced by all the gold in Christendom. “Let us then act in time. Let us preserve the natural beauty of Lake George. Let us earn the gratitude of future generations. … One must see for himself to appreciate the glory; but this we may affirm; no man ever gazed unmoved. … Simply because some men who have money are, for selfish reasons, opposed to this plan, are you afraid to raise your voices in support?” – April 2, endorsing a proposal for the state to purchase and preserve land in the Lake George basin.

Quotable: “A man who owns a vacant lot in the southeastern section far out beyond the limits of the sewer and water mains boasts of his ‘estate’ with two baths — one the canal, the other the river.” – Daniel O’Connell, “Side Lights on Timely Topics” column, March 29.

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0