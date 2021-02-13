The History Beat: Fort Edward's dogs, tangled wires, and viewing McGregor

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The spinal column of Old King Winter has been fractured.” – The Morning Star, Feb. 18, 1884
Downtown: On July 22, 1885, The Morning Star reported that Joubert & White carriage makers on Warren Street, Glens Falls, shipped a three-seated buckboard wagon to Standard Oil Co. prospectors working in the Pennsylvania oil fields.
Downtown: “Our Glens Falls correspondent reports as follows: Consternation reigned supreme in our village last Thursday evening. The electric lights all of a sudden gave a series of spouts and miniature explosions, eclipsed themselves and we were in outer darkness. An old-time preacher remarked that there must be wailing and gnashing of teeth in the dynamo. … The mystery was solved by the discovery that the wires of the two (electric and telephone) systems had in some way become entangled.” – The Granville Sentinel, May 27, 1887.
19th century vocabulary: Aesculapian – pertaining to medicine, derived from Aesculapius, Greco-Roman god of medicine and healing. “A prominent Aesculapian suggests that a game of ball between nines composed respectively of doctors and lawyers would prove of interest to the sporting community.” – The Morning Star, Aug. 22, 1885
Fun fact: “Fort Edward boasts of more dogs to the acre than any other location in the United States.” – The Granville Sentinel, July 1, 1887
Fun fact: On Feb. 10, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Mayor Robert Cronin proclaimed Feb. 13 “A Day in Harmony” in honor of a three-day Sweet Adelaides convention at The Queensbury Hotel.
Sports trivia: On April 15, 1971, The Post-Star reported that John Tidd Sr. and John Tidd Jr. won the Bantam Division of the Father-Son Bowling Tournament at B & C Lanes in Hudson Falls.
Sports trivia: On April 9, 1971, The Post-Star reported that the sport of basketball was originally called indoor rugby.
Editorial: “Readers assuming that we were moving along from war and into peace could have read only with amazement at the dictatorial announcement that Glens Falls is to have rent control. … The answer to the housing shortage is not rent control; it is more houses.” – The Post-Star, March 11, 1946
Head-turning headline: “Hitchhikes Way Back to Jail” – The Post-Star, March 20, 1971
Quotable: “The electric lights on Mount McGregor are plainly visible from any part of this village (of South Glens Falls). With a strong night glass a portion of the Hotel Balmoral can be seen, and one can locate the cottage in which lies the remains of General Grant.” – The Morning Star, July 27, 1885
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.