The History Beat: Fort Edward's dogs, tangled wires, and viewing McGregor

Fun fact: “Fort Edward boasts of more dogs to the acre than any other location in the United States.” – The Granville Sentinel, July 1, 1887

Fun fact: On Feb. 10, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Mayor Robert Cronin proclaimed Feb. 13 “A Day in Harmony” in honor of a three-day Sweet Adelaides convention at The Queensbury Hotel.

Sports trivia: On April 15, 1971, The Post-Star reported that John Tidd Sr. and John Tidd Jr. won the Bantam Division of the Father-Son Bowling Tournament at B & C Lanes in Hudson Falls.

Sports trivia: On April 9, 1971, The Post-Star reported that the sport of basketball was originally called indoor rugby.

Editorial: “Readers assuming that we were moving along from war and into peace could have read only with amazement at the dictatorial announcement that Glens Falls is to have rent control. … The answer to the housing shortage is not rent control; it is more houses.” – The Post-Star, March 11, 1946

Head-turning headline: “Hitchhikes Way Back to Jail” – The Post-Star, March 20, 1971

Quotable: “The electric lights on Mount McGregor are plainly visible from any part of this village (of South Glens Falls). With a strong night glass a portion of the Hotel Balmoral can be seen, and one can locate the cottage in which lies the remains of General Grant.” – The Morning Star, July 27, 1885

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0