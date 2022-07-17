The History Beat: Downtown traffic congestion debated in 1972

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago:

The complaints about downtown Glens Falls traffic congestion at a Downtown Business Association forum two days previous were coming faster than a consultant could write them down, The Post-Star reported on July 20.

“’I’m trying to get a list of all your concerns and questions,’ said Fred Michaeli of Candeub, Flessig and Associates, consultants to the city for urban renewal. “We’ll have a traffic specialist here for two or three days next week, then we’ll have a follow-up meeting.’”

The concern was that a “traffic headache” at the intersection of Warren and Glen streets would become even worse if a proposed downtown shopping mall was developed at the intersection.

The leading plan to address congestion was to demolish the W.T. Grant store building, across Glen Street from the intersection, to make room to relocate Park Street one block north to connect with Warren Street.

The proposed shopping mall never materialized, and Park Street was not relocated.

But eventually, the Grant store building was demolished to make room to extend Hudson Avenue to connect with Warren Street.

Still, traffic congestion remained a constant complaint until the Centennial Circle roundabout was constructed in 2007.

Optimism abounded: “The National Rainbow Regatta has never been won by a Lake George fleet, but we hope to change that next week,” said Richard Bartlett, local chairman of 10th annual competition to be hosted on Lake George July 18-20, The Post-Star reported on July 14. Between 15 and 20 of the 24-foot fiberglass sloops were expected to compete on a 10-mile Olympic sailing course off Diamond Point. The national event had previously been held at Lake George in 1965 and 1969.

Kate White Day: Mayor Robert Cronin proclaimed July 20 as “Kate White Day” in honor of a stylish photo of the recent Glens Falls college graduate appearing on the cover of Glamour magazine. In an interview with Post-Star columnist Craig Wilson, White related a recent incident when she attempted to order a drink at the Biltmore Hotel’s Men’s Bar in New York City. “I just went into the bar to have a drink, and after a while I realized that I was the only girl in the place. The bartender began to snicker, and the man next to me asked if I was an infiltrator from women’s lib. I just said no. All I wanted was a Scotch and soda.” White later was editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, and is the author of 16 suspense novels. – July 20.

SPAC: Pianist Liberace performed at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 9. “Sunday night … he charmed more than 6,000 and had equal success with an afternoon concert of equal size.” Comedy duo Skiles and Henderson were set to open for brother-sister vocalists Richard and Karen Carpenter on July 16. – July 11, 14

At the movies: “What’s Up Doc?” starring Barbara Streisand and Ryan O’Neal was held over at the Cinema I theater in Queensbury. – July 19

At the fair: The Saratoga County Fair was set to open at 4:30 p.m. July 24. The opening ceremony was to include the dedication of a new steel building at the Ballston Spa fairgrounds in memory of Wendell Townley, a former county deputy sheriff who had been a member of the Saratoga County Agricultural Society for 70 years before his death in 1969, at age 85. – July 12

Editorial: “That was a heart-warming picture of Janet Frink, a Girl Scout from West Point, Neb., wiping away tears of happiness in the East Garden at the White House. The occasion was a reception for Girl Scout national award winners, and Miss Frink had just been cordially greeted by Julie Nixon Eisenhower. She said she cried because she hadn’t thought such a thing could happen to a farm girl. The fact is, one of the best things about America is just that — that any young person may still rightfully and with good hope aspire to heights. That sounds a bit corny and sentimental at a time when so much is heard about our country’s shortcomings.” – July 14

Quotable: “A tradition is breaking up. Smokey Robinson and The Miracles are going their separate ways.” – Associated Press music columnist Mary Campbell, July 20