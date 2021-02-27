The History Beat: Coach Danny Mack; a sleighing forecast; and a push for playgrounds

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “Severance has already had 80 days of sleighing and looks now like we would have many more.” – Ticonderoga Sentinel, Feb. 10, 1921
Downtown: On March 30, 1946, The Post-Star reported that each person attending the grand opening of The Fashion Shop at 13 Ridge St., Glens Falls, that day would receive “a dainty spring floral gift.”
Classified ad: “Two stray pigs await the owner on the premises of George Sheffer, Bay Street (Glens Falls). The owner can have the same on paying for this advertisement.” – The Morning Star, Oct. 15, 1885
19th century vocabulary: Vicissitudes (a change of circumstances or fortune, typically one that is unpleasant or unwelcome). “Buckwheat cakes adorned many a breakfast table, and the head of the family began to wonder whether the overcoat would stand the vicissitudes of another winter.” – The Glen’s Falls Republican, Nov. 8, 1870. (The Republican used the singular possessive for the city’s name, which was the style at the time.)
Fun fact: On Sept. 7, 1885, The Morning Star reported that Coflin, Zimmer & Co. of Glens Falls had the largest showing of poultry at the New York State Fair.
Fun fact: On July 25, 1916, The Post-Star reported that D. Appleton & Co. published the book “New York’s Part in History,” written by Sherman Williams, superintendent of Glens Falls schools, president of the New York Historical Society and co-founder of Crandall Library.
Sports trivia: “Through a misunderstanding, the Hoosick Falls baseball nine came to Glens Falls yesterday afternoon to play with the Hudsons. Arrangement for a game was quickly perfected and the result was a score of six to four in favor of the home nine. The game will be repeated this afternoon, the time originally set for the contest.” – The Morning Star, Sept. 2, 1885
Sports trivia: On March 27, 1946, The Post-Star republished a Salt Lake Tribune report that Army Lt. Dan McGillicuddy of Glens Falls coached the Kearns Overseas Replacement Depot basketball team of Utah to an 18-2 record in a military league. “McGillicuddy did a great job with his little group of servicemen, which included some of the better college lads of pre-war days,” the Utah paper reported. McGillicuddy, known better in Glens Falls as Danny Mack, graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, where he played basketball, football and baseball all four years.
Head-turning headline: “Beauty and Bovinity,” above an article about the opening of the Washington County Fair – The Morning Star, Sept. 2, 1885
Editorial: “Indisputably, it is far healthier for the taxpayers to furnish young people facilities for supervised play than it is to finance their redemption in jails and industrial schools. Considered in that light, $12,000 invested in playgrounds is intelligent economy.” – The Post-Star, March 23, 1946, endorsing a proposal to refurbish the tennis court and baseball field at Crandall Park and construct a baseball field at East Field, both in Glens Falls.
Quotable: “The dove of peace, which for the past two or three months has been hovering over the heads of the two opposing political factions in Saratoga County, today, carrying a decidedly wilted olive branch, left for parts unknown.” – The Post-Star, July 21, 1922
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.