The History Beat: Coach Danny Mack; a sleighing forecast; and a push for playgrounds

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “Severance has already had 80 days of sleighing and looks now like we would have many more.” – Ticonderoga Sentinel, Feb. 10, 1921

Downtown: On March 30, 1946, The Post-Star reported that each person attending the grand opening of The Fashion Shop at 13 Ridge St., Glens Falls, that day would receive “a dainty spring floral gift.”

Classified ad: “Two stray pigs await the owner on the premises of George Sheffer, Bay Street (Glens Falls). The owner can have the same on paying for this advertisement.” – The Morning Star, Oct. 15, 1885

19th century vocabulary: Vicissitudes (a change of circumstances or fortune, typically one that is unpleasant or unwelcome). “Buckwheat cakes adorned many a breakfast table, and the head of the family began to wonder whether the overcoat would stand the vicissitudes of another winter.” – The Glen’s Falls Republican, Nov. 8, 1870. (The Republican used the singular possessive for the city’s name, which was the style at the time.)