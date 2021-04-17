The History Beat: Church bells in harmony; an 1888 mummy visit; and a very big lumber pile

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The street sprinkler was out on Monday for the first time this season.” – The Glen’s Falls Messenger, April 18, 1890 (The Messenger used the singular possessive for the city’s name, which was the style at the time.)
Downtown: On May 6, 1886, The Morning Star reported that First Presbyterian Church had ordered from the Meneely Bell Co. of Troy a 3,000-pound bell for the new church being constructed on Warren Street. Mrs. Merriman, a former Glens Falls resident who had moved to Europe, paid for the bell, which was to be cast in E flat to harmonize with larger bells at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and the Church of the Messiah.
Downtown: On May 15, 1886, The Morning Star advertised that the Great International Tea Co. store at 3 Warren St. was giving away a “handsome set of cards” with every purchase of tea. “We are headquarters for pure new crop teas and fresh roasted coffee.”
19th century vocabulary: Handkerchief tea, a social event in which those attending bring handkerchiefs as gifts for the guest of honor. “The ladies of the Methodist Church held a handkerchief tea at the residence of Henry McOmber Tuesday evening.” – The Granville Sentinel, July 27, 1888
Fun fact: “An Egyptian mummy, supposed to have been entombed 3,500 years ago, was ‘unveiled’ at Round Lake Wednesday. When it walked this mundane sphere it was a priestess.” – The Granville Sentinel, Aug. 10, 1888
Fun fact: On Sept. 14, 1888, The Granville Sentinel reported that “the largest quantity of lumber ever placed in one pile” could be seen at the Morgan Lumber Co. dock at Glens Falls. “The pile is thirty-two feet and six inches in height, contains 2,664 pieces two by eight inches, and 40,288 feet, board measure.”
Fun fact: On May 7, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack) Cue and Curtain Players would perform the “oddball and satirical” drama “Oh Dad, Poor Dad, Mama’s Hung You in the Closet and I’m Feeling So Sad” on May 20 and 21.
Sports trivia: On May 9, 1946, The Post-Star reported that members of the Imperial Color Works “Imp” women’s basketball ream received silver medals as season champions of the Women’s Industrial League of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. The team won the first half of the season with a 4-1 record, and won the second half with a 5-1 record. Both losses were to Glens Falls Insurance. The Imp team scored 374 points during the season, versus 259 points by opponents.
Sports trivia: On May 1, 1886, The Morning Star reported that the Glens Falls Academy baseball team received new uniforms. “The club is one of the best amateur organizations of the kind in the vicinity.” On May 3, The Morning Star reported that the new uniforms consisted of dark gray pants, shorts and caps with dark cardinal red trim and stockings. The shirts were monogrammed with “G.F.A” inside a shield.
Editorial: “Route 9, the most modern highway in this area, is no example of a safe, high-speed highway. Its accident rate will testify to that. Yet, fundamentally, Route 9 is exceptionally safe as compared with the majority of our state roads with their sharper curves and narrower widths.” – The Post-Star, April 30, 1946, calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws
Oh what pun!: “Politicians who are on the fence keep themselves well posted.” – The Granville Sentinel, May 25, 1888
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.