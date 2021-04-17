The History Beat: Church bells in harmony; an 1888 mummy visit; and a very big lumber pile

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “The street sprinkler was out on Monday for the first time this season.” – The Glen’s Falls Messenger, April 18, 1890 (The Messenger used the singular possessive for the city’s name, which was the style at the time.)

Downtown: On May 6, 1886, The Morning Star reported that First Presbyterian Church had ordered from the Meneely Bell Co. of Troy a 3,000-pound bell for the new church being constructed on Warren Street. Mrs. Merriman, a former Glens Falls resident who had moved to Europe, paid for the bell, which was to be cast in E flat to harmonize with larger bells at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and the Church of the Messiah.

Downtown: On May 15, 1886, The Morning Star advertised that the Great International Tea Co. store at 3 Warren St. was giving away a “handsome set of cards” with every purchase of tea. “We are headquarters for pure new crop teas and fresh roasted coffee.”