The History Beat: 'Booze raids,' carnival kings and trolley rides

This is the latest in an occasional series of columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “The prophets have abandoned politics and taken hold of the weather prospects for the winter.” – The Granville Sentinel, Nov. 17, 1876

19th century vocabulary: Dilatory – slow to act. "Two or three of our correspondents are again somewhat dilatory. Be regular, gentlemen, please.” – The Morning Star, Sept. 5, 1884

Downtown: On April 22, 1922, The Post-Star reported that Bessie B. Putnam and L. Maude Putnam opened “The Children’s Store” on the second floor of 123 Glen St. The store featured merchandise for children from birth to age 12. “Everything for little tots from clothing to toys will be carried.”

Downtown: On Jan. 19, 1877, The Granville Sentinel reported that social reformer Henry Ward Beecher was scheduled to lecture at Glens Falls on Jan. 31.