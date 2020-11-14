The History Beat: 'Booze raids,' carnival kings and trolley rides

This is the latest in an occasional series of columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The prophets have abandoned politics and taken hold of the weather prospects for the winter.” – The Granville Sentinel, Nov. 17, 1876
19th century vocabulary: Dilatory – slow to act. "Two or three of our correspondents are again somewhat dilatory. Be regular, gentlemen, please.” – The Morning Star, Sept. 5, 1884
Downtown: On April 22, 1922, The Post-Star reported that Bessie B. Putnam and L. Maude Putnam opened “The Children’s Store” on the second floor of 123 Glen St. The store featured merchandise for children from birth to age 12. “Everything for little tots from clothing to toys will be carried.”
Downtown: On Jan. 19, 1877, The Granville Sentinel reported that social reformer Henry Ward Beecher was scheduled to lecture at Glens Falls on Jan. 31.
Fun fact: On Jan. 3, 1946, The Post-Star reported that Arlene Vaissiere of Glens Falls and roommate Martha Wiley of San Diego won the Colby Junior College songwriting competition for a second consecutive year. “Their 'Colby Campus Spirit' won first prize last year because of its unusual rhythm, and this year’s ‘When I Say I Love Colby’ received such acclaim among the students and faculty that it may be used as the new alma mater.” (For the record, the current Colby alma mater was written by a Class of 1906 alumnus.)
Fun fact: On Sept. 10, 1884, The Morning Star reported that members of Pawling Avenue Methodist Church of Troy filled 17 trolley cars for an excursion to Lake George the previous day.
Fun fact: On Dec. 26, 1945, The Post-Star reported that Leon Keech, a machinist at the Marinette Paper Co. mill in Fort Edward, won the $10 prize to name the mill’s No. 3 paper machine “Pacemaker.”
Sports trivia: On Feb. 4, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Bob Lurtsema, defensive tackle for the New York Giants, would be "king" of the Lake George Winter Carnival.
Sports trivia: On Oct. 17, 1884, The Morning Star reported that John McKenna won the Hungry Man Race at the rollerskating rink at Horicon and Wait streets in Glens Falls. He was the fastest to skate around the rink three times, jump over a hurdle, crawl through a barrel, eat six crackers and crawl through the barrel and jump over the hurdle again.
Head-turning headline: “Wholesale Booze Raids Here Reveal Town 99 P.C. Dry” – The Post-Star, April 22, 1922
Editorial: “Several of our neighboring villages have recently established free reading rooms for the use of the public. Why would not such an institution be welcomed in Glens Falls? It would certainly be well patronized by our young men on cold evenings.” – The Morning Star, Jan. 28, 1884
Quotable: “Life’s but a brief lesson — and school’s out before we know it.” – The Post-Star, Dec. 29, 1970
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.