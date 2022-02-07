The History Beat: Before a full public library, Henry Crandall opened a basement reading room

About six years before Henry Crandall bankrolled the public library that still bears his name, the Glens Falls philanthropist provided space for another reading project.

“Henry Crandall will open his proposed free reading room in the basement, under George Ferguson’s store, Monument Square, in a few days, or as soon as the rooms can be placed in readiness,” The Morning Star reported on Oct. 18, 1886. “The many young men who will doubtless become beneficiaries of the enterprise, and the public in general, will owe Mr. Crandall a debt of gratitude.”

The free reading room movement in the 19th century had a different purpose than a public library, which is to promote literacy, educational and pleasure reading, and cultural enrichment.

The purpose of a reading room was to prevent adolescent and young adult delinquency.

There had previously been a free reading room at Sandy Hill, now Hudson Falls.

In 1888, a free reading room opened at Bolton Landing, and in 1889 at Granville.

Reading rooms were stocked with books and magazines to provide a constructive alternative to young males hanging out on the streets and getting into trouble.

A Glens Falls committee evaluating ways to improve moral character of young men had recommended establishing the reading room.

Crandall provided space and furnishings rent free in his Crandall Block building at the corner of Glen and South streets, in the vicinity of where the Glens Falls National Bank pocket park is now, and he paid for utilities.

“The entrance is from the sidewalk on South Street, where the boys cannot annoy the other tenants,” The Morning Star reported on Oct. 19, 1886. “The apartments are provided with gas and water, a cook room and dining room, where meals can be served, if required. The rooms will be kept comfortably heated in the coldest weather.”

It should come as no surprise that school Superintendent Sherman Williams, the initiator and co-founder of Crandall Library in 1892, was in charge of assembling reading material for the reading room and was a frequent chaperone.

“Contributions of suitable books, papers and magazines will be thoughtfully received. The rooms will be opened one week from next Saturday.”

The Morning Star dispatched a reporter to get a firsthand look on Oct. 30.

“About twenty-five bright-eyed, intelligent-looking boys and young men, ranging in age from eight to twenty years, availed themselves of the advantage of the free reading room in Crandall’s block Saturday night,” The Morning Star reported on Nov. 1. “When a Star reporter called, they were seated about the table, deeply absorbed in the reading material provided.”

Williams supervised the room.

“He was rarely called upon to enforce his authority. On one occasion two little fellows, whose heads barely reached above the table, became interested in one of the engravings in an illustrated publication,” The Morning Star reported. “They engaged in a little discussion over the subject treated by the artist, and thoughtlessly pitched their voices several keys above a whisper. The superintendent, in kindly tones, admonished them to talk lower.”

J.R. Loomis, an accountant with the firm Bullard & Loomis, volunteered to provide bookkeeping lessons at the reading room.

The free reading room operated through the fall and into the winter.

“It has been deemed advisable to close the reading room in Crandall’s block until after the subsistence of measles around the children,” The Morning Star reported on Feb. 1, 1887.

There was no subsequent report of the reading room reopening. Possibly that’s because later in 1887 efforts began to establish the Glens Falls Young Men’s Christian Association, which would have a reading room when it opened in February 1888.

Girls were not left out of social welfare initiatives in Glens Falls at the time.

Betsy Crandall, wife of Henry, was volunteer manager of a girls sewing class, “started for the purpose of teaching young girls how to sew, and, in this respect, to make themselves self-reliant and helpful.”

Mrs. Crandall was among the volunteers when the Church of Messiah Episcopal, where Henry and Betsy worshiped, started the class in 1886.

Mrs. Crandall took over management of the class for 1886 and 1887, and broadened it to an ecumenical project, The Morning Star reported on Dec. 12, 1887.

The fall and winter seasonal class met in the basement of the Crandall Block building for the second portion of 1885 and in 1886.

In 1887, it met on Saturday afternoons at the South Street School.

“There are between forty-five and fifty scholars who assemble each week for instruction from the six or eight ladies who have given their services to the school,” The Morning Star reported. “Next week, Saturday, during the afternoon, it is proposed to hold a sale of the articles which the children have made.”

Proceeds from the sale would be used to defray the cost of fabric and materials for further classes.

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.

