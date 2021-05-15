The History Beat: Al Smith; a perfect game; a local musician goes national with his French horn

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “Sunday and yesterday were great days for the fishermen down the river, some unusual catches reported for both days. This is about the first report of good fishing this spring.” – The Post-Star, May 23, 1922
Downtown: On June 5, 1886, The Morning Star reported that H.M. Day’s grocery store on Warren Street was connected to electricity for lighting and to power a motor to run a new coffee mill.
Downtown: On July 2, 1886, the Rochester Clothing Company store at 104 Glen St. advertised in The Morning Star that every customer who purchased boys' or children’s clothing would receive a free snare drum, valued at $1.25, the equivalent of $35.22 in 2021 dollars.
Fun fact: On May 15, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Cub Scout Pack 12 of Queensbury Community Methodist Church planted 1,500 trees along the Northway. “When grown, the red and scotch pines will provide coverage so that the city dump will no longer be noticeable from the Northway.”
Fun fact: On May 24, 1971, The Post-Star reported that the Desantis family spent $250,000, the equivalent of $1.64 million in 2021 dollars, on renovation of its Lake George Howard Johnson’s restaurant, coinciding with a 20-year extension of its franchise agreement. The restaurant, opened in 1953, served more than a half-million meals in 1970.
Fun fact: On May 29, 1971, The Post-Star reported that musician Brooks Tillotson of Fort Edward played French horn on a pickle commercial that was broadcast on national television.
Sports trivia: On May 15, 1946, The Post-Star reported that sophomore Byron “By” Lapham, “star right-hander of the Glens Falls mound,” on the previous day pitched “with machine-like precision” a perfect game, retiring 21 batters in order, as Glens Falls defeated Whitehall 1-0 in high school baseball.
Sports trivia: On June 10, 1946, The Post-Star reported that the Glens Falls High School track team, on the previous day, won a second consecutive Class B championship, winning first place in seven of 12 events at Bleecker Stadium in Albany.
Head-turning headline: “Do You Want Tuberculosis?” – Ticonderoga Sentinel, April 14, 1921, introducing an article warning not to drink milk from cows that had not been tested for TB.
Editorial: “The people love ‘Al’ Smith because he is a real human being. Devoid of the tricks designed to enlist the unthinking and to deceive the ignorant, frank, and never a poser, he is an everyday man’s man, four-square in his every dealing. … He is always with the people and never above them. Executive and administrator, he never plays the role of czar.” – The Post-Star, Aug. 18, 1922
Oh what pun!: “A ground swell: A successful dealer in real estate.” – The Granville Sentinel, April 11, 1887
Quotable: “The old blind mule, that for four years has done faithful duty at the Morgan Lime Company’s tunnel, has been pensioned off, and a younger and more vigorous specimen of the long-eared genus has been put in place. The workmen about the mine were much attached to the old veteran in consequence of his many eccentricities and faithfulness.” – The Morning Star, June 3, 1886
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.