The History Beat: Al Smith; a perfect game; a local musician goes national with his French horn

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “Sunday and yesterday were great days for the fishermen down the river, some unusual catches reported for both days. This is about the first report of good fishing this spring.” – The Post-Star, May 23, 1922

Downtown: On June 5, 1886, The Morning Star reported that H.M. Day’s grocery store on Warren Street was connected to electricity for lighting and to power a motor to run a new coffee mill.

Downtown: On July 2, 1886, the Rochester Clothing Company store at 104 Glen St. advertised in The Morning Star that every customer who purchased boys' or children’s clothing would receive a free snare drum, valued at $1.25, the equivalent of $35.22 in 2021 dollars.

Fun fact: On May 15, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Cub Scout Pack 12 of Queensbury Community Methodist Church planted 1,500 trees along the Northway. “When grown, the red and scotch pines will provide coverage so that the city dump will no longer be noticeable from the Northway.”