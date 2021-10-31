The History Beat: A shark, a three-base hit and post-war editorializing

This is the latest in an occasional series of columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “Weather Prophet Brady of Glens Falls is prophesying again. He now predicts an exceedingly hard winter; the early portion will be most severe. During the months of November and December we are to have much snow.” — Granville Sentinel, Oct. 17, 1890

Downtown: On Dec. 5, 1890, the Granville Sentinel reported that B.B. Fowler, “Glens Falls’ leading merchant,” carried $50,000 in life insurance, the equivalent of $1.5 million in 2021 dollars.

Downtown: On December 21, 1945, Fowler’s department store on Glen Street advertised in The Post-Star that it sold Coffee Ameego, ”the “rich, full-flavored” brand of coffee served at The Queensbury Hotel and The Halfway House restaurant. The coffee sold at Fowler’s for 39 cents a pound, the equivalent of $5.88 in 2021 dollars.

19th century vocabulary: Betimes – before the usual or expected time: “People who would depart (Warrensburg) by the early stage for Glens Falls must be up betimes in the morning, as this conveyance now leaves at five o’clock.” — The Morning Star, July 2, 1887

Fun fact: On Dec. 1922, The Post-Star reported that at the Glens Falls Rotary Club meeting the previous day, George T. Bayle announced that the Warren County Christmas Seal campaign for prevention and treatment of tuberculosis raised more money per capita than any other county in the state.

Fun fact: On Nov. 10, 1945, The Post-Star reported that A.L. Parson & Son sold the first post-war new vehicle in Glens Falls to Dr. John W. Canaday.

Head-turning headline: “A Man Eater in the Hudson” — The Morning Star, July 15, 1887, introducing a report about a shark that had been seen in the river for several days in a row at Haverstraw, in Rockland County

Sports trivia: “A bright-eyed lad, whose head reaches but little above the editorial desk and who wears baseball shoes and an air of self-assurance born only of a knowledge that he made a three-base hit, requests us to say that the Irish League, captained by David Roach, defeated the Victors, captained by Walter Lapham, by a score of 19 to 18!” — The Morning Star, June 28, 1887

Sports trivia: On July 28, 1887, The Morning Star reported that Robert Adair and Frances Strykes, guests at Mrs. Jessie Quinlan’s boarding house at Caldwell, now Lake George village, “found exercise and amusement” by rowing to The Sagamore resort at Bolton Landing.

Great catch: “Harry Tillotson and Fred T.G. Batten returned yesterday from a fishing expedition. A nice catch of brook trout captured by them will be dished up for the guests of the Globe Hotel today.” — The Morning Star, June 11, 1886

Editorial: “If fears can be controlled and egos held in check long enough to give them time to be felt, the desires of men rather than of nations will commence the healing process. The will of peoples to eat, to work, to build and to live will compel their leaders to offer their plans and to think in terms of human economics rather than of power alone, for power bereft of the human factor cannot survive.” — The Post-Star, Dec. 7, 1946.

Oh what pun! “Some people study astronomy, and others go to the movies to watch the shooting stars.” — The Post-Star, Aug. 19, 1916

Quotable: “Editor Fishler of the Whitehall Times was in town Friday on his way back from Greenwich, making the trip on a bicycle. Mr. Fishler is a hustling newspaper man and is making a great success at the Times.” — Granville Sentinel, Oct. 10, 1890

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0