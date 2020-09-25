 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The History Beat: A major league signing, busy merchants and uncomplicated voting
0 comments
The History Beat

The History Beat: A major league signing, busy merchants and uncomplicated voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This is the latest in a series of occasional columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “The weather still remains cold. There was a severe frost Tuesday morning, killing corn and late potatoes, of which there will not be a crop.” – The Morning Star, Sept. 7, 1883

Downtown: On Jan. 10, 1884, The Morning Star reported that the B.B. Fowler department store on Glen Street sold 135 white shirts in one day after running an ad in the paper.

Downtown: On Jan. 24, 1884, The Morning Star reported that Birch Lake pickerel from Wisconsin were being sold for the first time in Glens Falls at Vermillia & Hunting’s Market on Warren Street. “This specimen of the finny tribe is considered among the choice delicacies in the line of fish.”

The Star Building on Ridge Street, Glens Falls

The Star Building on Ridge Street, Glens Falls, once housed the offices of The Morning Star newspaper, the first morning daily newspaper in Glens Falls. The paper operated at that location from 1884 to 1909, when the owners of The Morning Post bought the paper and combined the publications as The Post-Star. Research about The Morning Star was completed by Maury Thompson for a recent post on the New York Almanack history website. 

Downtown: On Feb. 18, 1884, The Morning Star reported that Thomas Carey, proprietor of a saloon at 38 Maple St., pleaded guilty to selling liquor on Sundays and was sentenced to 49 days in Warren County Jail and a $25 fine, the equivalent of $663 in 2020 dollars.

Fun fact: On Jan. 27, 1965, The Post-Star reported that Mildred Austin was crowned “Queen of Safety Action Week” at the Glens Falls office of New York Telephone Co.

Fun fact: On Dec. 10, 1875, The Granville Sentinel reported that 330,000 bushels of potatoes grown in Warren and Washington counties were shipped on the Champlain Canal during the season.

Fun fact: On Nov. 1, 1945, The Post-Star reported that John O. Webster, later Queensbury supervisor, was elected master of the Mohican Grange at Oneida Corners.

Sports trivia: On Dec. 5, 1921, The Post-Star reported that Walt Sweet and Joe Bushy formed the amateur basketball team “Sweet's All-Stars” comprised of residents of Mohican Street in Glens Falls.

Baseball contract

On Aug. 31, 1945, The Post-Star reported that baseball player Edward “Eba” St. Claire of Whitehall signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sports trivia: On Aug. 31, 1945, The Post-Star reported that baseball player Edward “Eba” St. Claire of Whitehall signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and was expected to begin playing in the spring.

Sports trivia: On Dec. 10, 1921, The Post-Star reported that the Granville High School basketball team the previous evening set a new northern New York record for single game scoring when it defeated Cambridge, 118-3.

Head-turning headline: “Sing Sing Inmates Not Invited To Open Office Safe” – The Post-Star, Dec. 13, 1921

Editorial: “One of the pleasures of living in a small city is that after Election Day the results do not have to be submitted to a scientific laboratory for analysis and interpretation. They are not that complicated.” – The Post-Star, Nov. 8, 1945

Quotable: “Do all the good you can in the world, and make as little noise about it as possible.” – The Granville Sentinel, June 30, 1876

+2 
Maury Thompson

Thompson

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who regularly researches historic newspaper of the region.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hebron fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News