The History Beat: A major league signing, busy merchants and uncomplicated voting

This is the latest in a series of occasional columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The weather still remains cold. There was a severe frost Tuesday morning, killing corn and late potatoes, of which there will not be a crop.” – The Morning Star, Sept. 7, 1883
Downtown: On Jan. 10, 1884, The Morning Star reported that the B.B. Fowler department store on Glen Street sold 135 white shirts in one day after running an ad in the paper.
Downtown: On Jan. 24, 1884, The Morning Star reported that Birch Lake pickerel from Wisconsin were being sold for the first time in Glens Falls at Vermillia & Hunting’s Market on Warren Street. “This specimen of the finny tribe is considered among the choice delicacies in the line of fish.”
Downtown: On Feb. 18, 1884, The Morning Star reported that Thomas Carey, proprietor of a saloon at 38 Maple St., pleaded guilty to selling liquor on Sundays and was sentenced to 49 days in Warren County Jail and a $25 fine, the equivalent of $663 in 2020 dollars.
Fun fact: On Jan. 27, 1965, The Post-Star reported that Mildred Austin was crowned “Queen of Safety Action Week” at the Glens Falls office of New York Telephone Co.
Fun fact: On Dec. 10, 1875, The Granville Sentinel reported that 330,000 bushels of potatoes grown in Warren and Washington counties were shipped on the Champlain Canal during the season.
Fun fact: On Nov. 1, 1945, The Post-Star reported that John O. Webster, later Queensbury supervisor, was elected master of the Mohican Grange at Oneida Corners.
Sports trivia: On Dec. 5, 1921, The Post-Star reported that Walt Sweet and Joe Bushy formed the amateur basketball team “Sweet's All-Stars” comprised of residents of Mohican Street in Glens Falls.
Sports trivia: On Aug. 31, 1945, The Post-Star reported that baseball player Edward “Eba” St. Claire of Whitehall signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and was expected to begin playing in the spring.
Sports trivia: On Dec. 10, 1921, The Post-Star reported that the Granville High School basketball team the previous evening set a new northern New York record for single game scoring when it defeated Cambridge, 118-3.
Head-turning headline: “Sing Sing Inmates Not Invited To Open Office Safe” – The Post-Star, Dec. 13, 1921
Editorial: “One of the pleasures of living in a small city is that after Election Day the results do not have to be submitted to a scientific laboratory for analysis and interpretation. They are not that complicated.” – The Post-Star, Nov. 8, 1945
Quotable: “Do all the good you can in the world, and make as little noise about it as possible.” – The Granville Sentinel, June 30, 1876
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who regularly researches historic newspaper of the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.