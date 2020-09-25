The History Beat: A major league signing, busy merchants and uncomplicated voting

This is the latest in a series of occasional columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “The weather still remains cold. There was a severe frost Tuesday morning, killing corn and late potatoes, of which there will not be a crop.” – The Morning Star, Sept. 7, 1883

Downtown: On Jan. 10, 1884, The Morning Star reported that the B.B. Fowler department store on Glen Street sold 135 white shirts in one day after running an ad in the paper.

Downtown: On Jan. 24, 1884, The Morning Star reported that Birch Lake pickerel from Wisconsin were being sold for the first time in Glens Falls at Vermillia & Hunting’s Market on Warren Street. “This specimen of the finny tribe is considered among the choice delicacies in the line of fish.”

Downtown: On Feb. 18, 1884, The Morning Star reported that Thomas Carey, proprietor of a saloon at 38 Maple St., pleaded guilty to selling liquor on Sundays and was sentenced to 49 days in Warren County Jail and a $25 fine, the equivalent of $663 in 2020 dollars.