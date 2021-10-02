The History Beat: A glimpse at stories, editorials, photos from 1874 to 1971

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Downtown: On Nov. 28, 1922, the Self-Service Shoe Store at 51 Glen St. advertised in The Post-Star men’s patent leather Oxford dancing shoes on sale, just in time for the Elks Club Ball, at $3.47 and $4.97 per pair — the equivalent of $56.39 and $79.14 in 2021 dollars.

Editorial: “Don’t look now, but there’s a man around who has his eye on you. Be careful what you say! Don’t let anyone near you talk about democracy. They might label you as ‘un-American’ and bring you a summons to appear before the House Committee on Un-American Activities. … This is no joke.” – The Post-Star, April 22, 1946.

Sports trivia: On Dec. 9, 1922, The Post-Star reported that the Fort Edward League basketball team, playing on its home court at Harris Hall the previous evening, defeated the “fast-stepping” Port Henry team 52 to 40. “It was evident from the first whistle that the spectators were in for a treat, and from that time until the final whistle there were no dull moments for the fans who yelled themselves hoarse with approval of the fast work of both teams.”