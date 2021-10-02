The History Beat: A glimpse at stories, editorials, photos from 1874 to 1971

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Downtown: On Nov. 28, 1922, the Self-Service Shoe Store at 51 Glen St. advertised in The Post-Star men’s patent leather Oxford dancing shoes on sale, just in time for the Elks Club Ball, at $3.47 and $4.97 per pair — the equivalent of $56.39 and $79.14 in 2021 dollars.
Editorial: “Don’t look now, but there’s a man around who has his eye on you. Be careful what you say! Don’t let anyone near you talk about democracy. They might label you as ‘un-American’ and bring you a summons to appear before the House Committee on Un-American Activities. … This is no joke.” – The Post-Star, April 22, 1946.
Sports trivia: On Dec. 9, 1922, The Post-Star reported that the Fort Edward League basketball team, playing on its home court at Harris Hall the previous evening, defeated the “fast-stepping” Port Henry team 52 to 40. “It was evident from the first whistle that the spectators were in for a treat, and from that time until the final whistle there were no dull moments for the fans who yelled themselves hoarse with approval of the fast work of both teams.”
Downtown: On Sept. 29, 1922, The Post-Star reported that Frank Serge, a World War I veteran who was wounded while serving with National Guard Company K in Europe, bought John Catuzzi’s shoe repair shop on Ridge Street. Catuzzi was returning to Italy.
19th century vocabulary: Mortiferous, meaning deadly or fatal: “A five-year-old boy who had seen a peacock for the first time ran into the house and exclaimed to his sister: ‘Oh, Lizzie, I’ve just seen a great mortiferous tail walking around with a hen tied to it!” – The Morning Star, Aug. 31, 1885
Fun fact: “A mammoth door, weighing 1,135 pounds, was placed in position yesterday at the entrance of the (South Glens Falls) pulp mill.” – The Morning Star, April 8, 1887
Weather: “In weather such as made ‘the ol’ swmmin’ hole’ famous, two football elevens, one representing the Glens Falls School and the other the Cambridge High School, battled to a 12-12 tie at Recreation Field Saturday afternoon.” – The Post-Star, Sept. 15, 1922
Fun fact: On Oct. 9, 1971, The Post-Star reported that the 50 Plus Senior Citizens Club of Hudson Falls purchased a public address system for Pleasant Valley Infirmary, now the Washington Center nursing home.
Sports trivia: On June 6, 1890, The Granville Sentinel reported that the Granville baseball team defeated Whitehall 44 to 4. “The game Friday afternoon between Granville and Whitehall on the local grounds was void of special interest, except to see our home boys run the bases.”
Great catch: On Oct. 1, 1971, The Post-Star reported that 14-year-old Pat Cox of Queensbury caught a bullhead that weighed 17.25 pounds and measured 27.5 inches in girth.
Head-turning headline: “Pickle Packers Ponder Preserved Product” – The Post-Star, Nov. 12, 1946, introducing a report about a new bottled cucumber product that was preserved but did not go through the pickling process.
Oh what pun!: “The Chicago Tribune has sent a reporter afoot all over the grain-growing districts, and he observes after his tramp that ‘the increase in corn is notable.’” – The Ticonderoga Sentinel, July 18, 1874, referring to the corn that formed on his foot from all that walking.
Quotable: “Down at Glens Falls they have a ‘regular’ office building, one with real elevators, lots of clean white tiling and all that stuff, you know, in fact almost as satisfying a combination of business and beauty as Aeolian Hall.” – The Lake George Mirror, Aug. 14, 1915, referring to both the Glens Falls Insurance Co. and a building in Manhattan.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.