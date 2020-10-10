The History Beat: A backward glance at long-forgotten stories

This is the latest in a series of occasional columns compiling historical anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “According to a local weather prognosticator who has been known to go wrong on the weather predictions only a few times in his lifetime, the electrical storm of yesterday is an almost sure indication that a late fall will be experienced. He states that a thunder shower coming after the early days of September is a sure sign of warm weather.” – The Post-Star, Oct.1, 1921
19th Century vocabulary: Altitudinous – Being at a relatively great or specific elevation. “Lovers of shad, who cannot partake now because of the altitudinous price of those in market, will be pleased to learn that fishermen predict an unusually large supply this season,” The Morning Star, March 31, 1884
Downtown: On May 17, 1883, The Morning Star reported that Joubert & White carriage company on Warren Street, Glens Falls, shipped a two-seated buckboard wagon to Montana Territory Gov. J. Schuyler Crosby.
Downtown: On April 11, 1922, The Post-Star reported that the four-act Yiddish language play, “The Parents of Sorrow,” would be performed April 16 at Empire Theatre on South Street, Glens Falls, to raise money for humanitarian relief in Europe.
Fun fact: On March 18, 1884, The Morning Star reported that 21 loads of logs were hauled to East Lake George the previous Friday and Saturday to build cottages.
Fun fact: On Dec. 30, 1970, The Post-Star reported that Queensbury Supervisor Gerald Solomon sipped a “super giant milk shake” at the grand opening of the Dobert’s Dairy carryout store on Quaker Road in Queensbury. Dobert’s had a longtime dairy, ice cream and wholesale food supply business on Third Street in Glens Falls. Solomon later represented the region in Congress for 20 years.
Sports trivia: On Dec. 5, 1945, The Post-Star reported that St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls would establish a girls sports program the first of the year with teams in basketball, bowling, volleyball and other sports.
Sports trivia: On Oct. 4, 1920, The Post-Star reported that the Glens Falls High School football team defeated Edison Drafting School of Schenectady, 20-14. “Both teams fought hard from beginning to end, but fought cleanly.”
Head-turning headline: “Lion overboard has swim in the Hudson” – The Post-Star, April 8, 1922
Editorial: “Now dawns the baseball season of 1922. … Tonight telegraph instruments all over the country will tick off box scores and the Linotypes will put the inexorable figures into metallic form and tomorrow millions will study and analyze the printed record. 'Tis well. If it were not so – well, the world probably would continue to go round, but the ways would not be so well greased.” – The Post-Star, April 12, 1922
Quotable: “Rich man and poor man dream and pray for a house where laughter shall ever stay.” – Edgar A. Guest “Just Folks” column – The Post-Star, Oct. 16, 1920
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.
