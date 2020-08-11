The History Beat: A backward glance at long-forgotten news clippings

This is the latest in a series of occasional columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from the archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “The change in the weather several days ago put an end to the danger of a shortage of ice in Glens Falls this season. The demand during the prolonged hot spell was unusually heavy, and had it not been the fact that the larger dealers succeeded last winter in getting up a big supply there might have been a scarcity.” — The Post-Star, Aug. 5, 1921

Downtown: The Post-Star on Nov. 17, 1921, reported that the Rockwell House hotel hired Tierney’s Orchestra to perform during lunch and dinner daily Mondays-Fridays, bringing a new element of culture to downtown. The hotel was located at what is now the Hudson Avenue entrance to the Centennial Circle roundabout.

Downtown: The Morning Star on Aug. 14, 1883, reported that construction of Samuel Pruyn’s apartment complex at the corner of Elm and Exchange streets was “progressing rapidly, and ere (before) long a block of handsome French flats will grace the thoroughfares.”