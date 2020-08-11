The History Beat: A backward glance at long-forgotten news clippings

This is the latest in a series of occasional columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from the archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The change in the weather several days ago put an end to the danger of a shortage of ice in Glens Falls this season. The demand during the prolonged hot spell was unusually heavy, and had it not been the fact that the larger dealers succeeded last winter in getting up a big supply there might have been a scarcity.” — The Post-Star, Aug. 5, 1921
Downtown: The Post-Star on Nov. 17, 1921, reported that the Rockwell House hotel hired Tierney’s Orchestra to perform during lunch and dinner daily Mondays-Fridays, bringing a new element of culture to downtown. The hotel was located at what is now the Hudson Avenue entrance to the Centennial Circle roundabout.
Downtown: The Morning Star on Aug. 14, 1883, reported that construction of Samuel Pruyn’s apartment complex at the corner of Elm and Exchange streets was “progressing rapidly, and ere (before) long a block of handsome French flats will grace the thoroughfares.”
Downtown: The Rialto Theatre on Warren Street advertised in The Post-Star on July 12, 1920, the hiring of new organist Professor Eric Williams, formerly with Lowe’s New York Theatre.
Fun fact: The Glen’s Falls Messenger on July 11, 1890, reported that residents voted 495-110 to construct a new school building on Ridge Street. “We shall have our long-awaited school building.” (The Messenger used the singular possessive for the city's name, which was the style at the time.)
Fun fact: The Post-Star on Nov. 17, 1970, reported that the Crandall Public Library board of trustees authorized library staff to wear pantsuits at work.
Sports trivia: The Morning Star on Sept. 1, 1883, reported that the Fort Edward lawn tennis club defeated Sandy Hill for the third consecutive time.
Sports trivia: The Post-Star on Nov. 14, 1970, reported that “World Series hero” Brooks Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles would be keynote speaker at the annual Glens Falls Little League banquet.
Head-turning headline: “Whiskey, Laudanum or Love?” — The Morning Star, Sept. 29, 1883. Laudanum was a medication made with opium.
Editorial: “The sooner the American press and public forget that wrestling — as practiced in the modern days — ever existed, the better off sportsdom in general and the public in particular will be. … The public has had enough of wrestling, and in this case enough is too much.” — The Post-Star, Nov. 22, 1921
Quotable: “Good books fill the mind with noble and graceful images, and stand by us in all vicissitudes; they are comforters in sorrow, nurses in sickness, companions in solitude; old friends never seen with new faces; the same in wealth, in poverty, in glory and obscurity.” — The Morning Star, Aug. 15, 1883
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.
