The History Beat: A backward glance at long-forgotten news clippings

This is the first in a series of occasional columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The generous rain of Thursday night came not a moment too soon. Yards and gardens have assumed the same thirsty appearance of the droughts of last year.” – The Glen's Falls Republican – July 25, 1871
Downtown: The Morning Star on Aug. 17, 1883, reported that the Glens Falls school board accepted Henry Crandall’s “generous offer” to lease two rooms on the second floor of the Crandall Block for a temporary school, less than half the rent another landlord demanded for the school term.
Fun fact: The Ticonderoga Sentinel on July 8, 1920, retracted a previous unfounded report that Chester Grandey, a reporter for The Post-Star, was leaving the newspaper to take up farming.
Fun fact: The Post-Star on Nov. 16, 1921, reported that Executive Harris planned to order a new bass horn for the Boy Scout Band as soon as a scout could be found to play it.
Fun fact: The Morning Star on Aug. 21, 1883, announced that it had added 54 new subscribers over the past 15 days.
Sports trivia: The Post-Star on Nov. 13, 1970, reported that Bernard “Putt” LaMay, director of physical education at the Glens Falls school district, defeated Lowell Jenkins to win the second annual Glens Falls Area Men’s Teacher's Handicap golf tournament at the Glens Falls Country Club.
Editorial: “What is the matter with the night operator at the telephone exchange? … At one o’clock this morning The Star made efforts to arouse the youth in the central office, but in vain. Wake up, there!” – The Morning Star – Aug. 21, 1883
Quotable: “Sandy Hill differs from many other villages in the fact that business is good. The wheels of industry are moving briskly and labor is in demand.” – The Morning Star – Aug. 10, 1883
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.