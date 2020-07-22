The History Beat: A backward glance at long-forgotten news clippings

This is the first in a series of occasional columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “The generous rain of Thursday night came not a moment too soon. Yards and gardens have assumed the same thirsty appearance of the droughts of last year.” – The Glen's Falls Republican – July 25, 1871

Downtown: The Morning Star on Aug. 17, 1883, reported that the Glens Falls school board accepted Henry Crandall’s “generous offer” to lease two rooms on the second floor of the Crandall Block for a temporary school, less than half the rent another landlord demanded for the school term.

Fun fact: The Ticonderoga Sentinel on July 8, 1920, retracted a previous unfounded report that Chester Grandey, a reporter for The Post-Star, was leaving the newspaper to take up farming.

Fun fact: The Post-Star on Nov. 16, 1921, reported that Executive Harris planned to order a new bass horn for the Boy Scout Band as soon as a scout could be found to play it.

Fun fact: The Morning Star on Aug. 21, 1883, announced that it had added 54 new subscribers over the past 15 days.