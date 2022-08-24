The History Beat: 50 years ago, plans unveiled for future Betar Park

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago:

A master plan to develop a 102-acre recreation park off Bluebird Road was unveiled Aug. 29, 1972, at a special meeting of the Moreau Town Board.

“You name it, we will have it,” said town Recreation Commission Chairman Harold Betar,” according to a report the next day in The Post-Star. “As far as outdoor recreation goes, I think we should have just about everything.”

The plan for the park, later named after Betar, called for a golf course, swimming pool, biking and jogging trails, baseball diamonds and picnic areas.

Motorized recreational vehicles such as motorcycles and snowmobiles would not be allowed.

The Moreau Rotary Club had already made a donation to the park fund.

Weather: “The Washington County Fair, last year shut out by rain, opened Thursday morning under sunny skies. A good-sized crowd wondered around the fairgrounds viewing the various judging that highlighted the first day’s activities.” – Aug.23

At the playground: The team of Beth Nash, Sherry Nash and Cindy Brown won first place in the Harrison Avenue playground scavenger hunt in Moreau. – Aug. 23

SPAC: Saratoga Performing Arts Center abruptly canceled a two-day booking Sept. 15-16 with The Grateful Dead because of concerns about insufficient security. “Kenneth King, public safety commissioner for this resort city of 20,000, had estimated that the band would draw up to 25,000 fans each day. The public safety department had found that the while the band’s draw had presented no unusual burden on public agencies in other cities, it could possibly create security needs beyond the capability of the local law enforcement agencies.” SPAC management hoped to reschedule the concerts for either July or August of 1973, months that SPAC has a larger security staff. – Aug. 31

Sports trivia: A record 30,022 crowd watched Key to the Mint win the 103rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. – Aug. 21

Great catch: It was a much larger fish than Cossayuna Postmaster Donald Bain was accustomed to reeling in on his usual fishing pastime on Cassayuna Lake and Lake Champlain. “After baiting his hook with fish on a chartered boat in Rye, N.H., recently for a day of mackerel fishing, Mr. Bain caught himself a fish — a 725-pound, 10-foot tuna! The whole crew helped him reel it in. They had to harpoon it and float it back to Rye Harbor as the boat was not adequate for so large a fish.” – Aug. 23

Editorial: “Myths and misconceptions about music lessons are depriving millions of young people of the chance to 'enjoy' playing a musical instrument, according to an innovative music educator. 'People — especially parents of young children — seem to hang in stubbornly to outdated motions about music,’ says Dr. Robert Pace of Teachers College, Columbia University. For instance, many parents think a child needs 'a certain amount of musical talent' to play an instrument. 'This is a gigantic falsehood,' says Pace. ‘Any child who wants to play an instrument for his own enjoyment can — regardless of any so-called talent.’” – Aug. 19

Quotable: “The North Country may be called by some the Land of Oz and life in green woods compared to living in the Emerald City, but we who live here know it is a wilderness that breeds a rough people; a people who don’t take to the outside ways so easily, so kindly, so well.” – Post-Star columnist Andy Campanaro, Aug. 21