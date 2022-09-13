The History Beat: 1972: Pierre Salinger stumped for McGovern locally

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago:

Pierre Salinger, national chairman of Democrat George McGovern’s presidential campaign, spoke to about 100 people Sept. 9 at the Warren County McGovern campaign headquarters on Park Street in downtown Glens Falls.

The press conference and speech were supposed to be in front of the Stichman Towers high-rise apartment building on Jay Street, but were moved inside because of rain.

Salinger, formerly press secretary to President John F. Kennedy, noted that Glens Falls developed a special connection with the Kennedy family when crowds waited late in the night in downtown to greet Robert Kennedy when he campaigned for U.S. Senate in 1964.

“I’m delighted to come to Glens Falls; it’s also a place that was close to Robert Kennedy,” he said. “This is where 10,000 people waited four hours for him in the middle of the night.”

Salinger criticized President Richard Nixon for considering a national sales tax.

“They say it would alleviate the property tax, but it would put an additional burden on low-income people.”

Later in the day, Salinger spoke at the Associated Press Broadcasters Association convention at The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing, at a rally a Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, and at a rally at Mechanicville. — Sept. 9, 11

Downtown: “The Partridge Family at Home with Their Greatest Hits,” “Chicago V,” and “Tom Jones Close Up” were among the record albums offered at a “Grants Fights Inflation Sale” at the W.T. Grant store in downtown Glens Falls. Albums regularly priced from $6.98 to $13.98 were discounted to sale prices ranging from $3.94 to $7.88. — Sept. 21

Television celebrity: Television writer Rod Serling, famous for “Twilight Zone” and “Night Gallery,” was set to visit Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, in Queensbury on Oct. 12 to conduct an afternoon workshop with the college’s theatre group and an evening speech to the general public. — Sept. 20

On stage: Joan Lazarus of Glens Falls had the role of Janice Vickery in the University of Wisconsin drama department production of “The Effect of Gamma Rays on the Man in the Moon.” — Sept. 16

On stage locally: Kip Davis and Phyllis Bucklin played lead roles in the David Eastwood production of “Barefoot in the Park” at Towers Playhouse on the grounds of the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George. — Sept. 21

Hitmakers: Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Department was presenting a “WWSC Hitmakers Review” concert with announcers Dave Covey and Pete Cloutier from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 1, with an Oct. 8 rain date, at the Queensbury High School football field. Local bands scheduled to appear were: Knight Watch, Meat Wagon, Mumbleweed Express and Bagshot Row. Admission was $1. — Sept. 21

Blue ribbon: Terry Ziegler, a sophomore at Hadley-Luzerne Central School, won a first-place blue ribbon for woodworking at the New York State Fair for a two-tone ash and walnut stand he crafted. “Terry, who said he really likes working with wood, has had a few offers from adults to purchase the stand. However, his mother, equally proud of it, says ‘no’ to a sale.” — Sept. 21

Editorial: “The $1.5 million estimated cost for a parking garage to attract stores to a Glens Falls Town Mall may seem a high price to pay. But is it? Can Glens Falls afford not to go forward with the development? Vacant lots are like vacant stores — a disease that spreads like a cancer. No businessman wants to be located next to an empty store.” … If the cancer of vacant lots and vacant stores is allowed to spread in downtown Glens Falls. The city’s inner core will decay and crumble.” … “The latent cancer of our downtown district has been detected. The treatment is available. It’s up to the Common Council to insure that the treatment is now.” —Sept. 16

Quotable: “The word to describe the Washington County Fair is wholesome. … If Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farms peered from around the corner of a bale of hay, no one would even notice this.” — Post-Star columnist Craig Wilson, Aug. 24