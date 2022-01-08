The History Beat: 1947: When movie houses were king

From The Post-Star in 1947:

The Paramount Theater on Ridge Street in Glens Falls offered a free Pepsi, and the Rialto Theatre on Warren Street offered a free piece of Peter Pan Bubble Gum, valued at 5 cents, on May 3, 1947, as the two downtown Glens Falls movie houses competed to draw youngsters to their respective Saturday morning shows, according to articles and advertisements in The Post-Star that day.

WWSC radio broadcast live from the Paramount’s “School Days” showing of 10 cartoons.

Other features of the special program were a “special kiddie songfest” with theater organist Ray LaFarr, and a spelling bee, with first prize of a radio and second and third prizes of a choice of top hit records.

At the Rialto, a “giant bubble gum show” featured a sing-along as well showing of the Gene Autry Western, “Red River Valley,” and four cartoons.

Admission to either show was 25 cents, the equivalent of $3.17 in 2021 dollars.

Off-Broadway: Broadway actress Jane Butler led an all-New York City cast in a one-night performance of the comedy “Poor Ruth” at the Glens Falls Junior High School auditorium. The cast included Robert Van Hooten, Robert Cowell and Gertrude Guyer. The show had recently finished a three-year Broadway run. The Young Adult Civic League sponsored the local performance that the Civic Drama Guild of New York produced. — March 1

At the library: Joseph J. Dodge, curator of The Hyde Collection, presented a slide show and lecture at the Crandall Library auditorium about 17th Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens. — March 3

At the movies: “Uniting Humphrey Bogart, the screen’s favorite 'tough-guy' with luscious Lizabeth Scott is a little like applying a match to high octane gasoline,” The Post-Star reported, referring to the opening of “Dead Reckoning” the next day at The State Theatre in Glens Falls. The film competed with “It’s a Wonderful Life,” opening at The Rialto Theatre. — March 1.

Future editor: Don Metivier, later a longtime reporter and editor for The Post-Star and Glens Falls Times, was in the cast of St. Mary’s Academy fifth grade play “School Days, ”a “clever fantasy with a persuasive lesson.” — March 5

Sports trivia: About 1,200 people watched at the Glens Falls Knights of Columbus auditorium, at the corner of Warren and Center streets, the previous evening as the Hudson Falls Green Jackets basketball team defeated Massie’s Olympics of South Glens Falls 63-57 to win the second-half title of the Tri-County Semi-Professional Basketball League. — March 3

Editorial: “President Truman’s Mexican excursion has not by any means eclipsed the more exciting stories of the day, and until the president was actually airborne, some journals played the trip on their inside pages. The fact remains, however, that this trip is unique. … He is the first American president ever to pay a courtesy call or any other type of call on the people of Mexico, an indication that it is high time we dusted off our manners. In relationships of this nature, they are worth more than gold. And we do need Mexico as a friend.” — March 5

Sports trivia: Hank Thompson, a horse owned and driven by Carl Allen of Hudson Falls, won the feature race in harness racing the previous day on the kite-shaped track on the ice of Lake George. The horse won all three heats with times of 1:06 ½, 1:07 and 1:11. “A former star of the Saratoga Raceway, Hank Thompson showed the results of Allen’s fine handling as he turned in one of the best races of his career.” — March 3

Quotable: “Give out kindness and you reap it in return. Hoard and you lose all. These are the laws of life.” — March 6, George Matthew Adams' “Today’s Talk” column

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

