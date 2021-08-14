The History Beat: 1877 weather report: '98 in the shade'

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “Sunday was the warmest day of the season, the mercury reaching 98 in the shade.” – Cambridge correspondent to The Granville Sentinel, Aug. 12, 1877
Downtown: On Oct. 26, 1922, The Post-Star reported that, on Nov. 2, Mary Fowler would begin a winter series of weekly lectures on the poetry of Milton and Browning. “Everyone who heard Miss Fowler’s delightful talks last winter will be eager to join the class this winter.”
Downtown: On Feb. 1, 1887, The Morning Star reported than an 1,800-pound bell that the Jones foundry in Troy manufactured for the new Methodist Episcopal Church in South Glens Falls arrived at the Delaware and Hudson Depot in Glens Falls the previous day. The bell cost $300, the equivalent of $8,579 in 2021 dollars.
19th century vocabulary: Batiste — a sheer linen fabric named for 13th century French weaver Jean Batiste. “Petticoats of white embroidery and batiste will soon give way to colored silk and flannel.” – The Granville Sentinel, Nov. 15, 1889
Fun fact: On Jan. 18, 1887, The Morning Star reported that a recently completed local census counted 9,354 residents in Glens Falls, of which 4,722 lived east of Glen Street and 4,632 west of Glen Street. Females outnumbered males 4,928 to 4,426.
Fun fact: On Sept. 7, 1946, The Post-Star reported that the Glens Falls Operetta Club, now Glens Falls Community Theater, was planning a return to production after a five-year interruption during World War II. J. Thatcher Sears would direct a three-act play. Maurice Whitney would conduct a Christmas oratorio. William Reeves would direct an operetta.
Somber fact: On Nov. 3, 1922, The Post-Star reported that four fathers in Fort Edward were arrested when they allowed their children to break quarantine during a local diphtheria epidemic.
Sports trivia: On Aug. 14, 1971, The Post-Star reported that five first-year players would be in the starting lineup when the Hudson Falls Greenjackets football team opened the season against Bloomfield, Connecticut, the next evening: Phil Warner, Frank Pattee, Bob Adams, Bill Downs and John Murray.
Sports trivia: “The town of Willsboro is having a tussle over the question of Sunday baseball. Many of the townspeople are in favor of having the games, but they have a strong delegation to oppose.” – The Ticonderoga Sentinel, July 7, 1921
Head-turning headline: “Dancing With The Firemen,” The Morning Star, Feb. 5, 1887, introducing a report about the D.J. Finch Hook and Ladder Company's second annual ball at Crandall Hall the previous evening
Editorial: “One of the unfortunate thoughts that has entered the human mind is the theory of fatalism. It is not applicable beyond the point of mortal birth. … There is a 'lucky' place in life for every man who is born, but few men find it, because few men try to do that.” – The Post-Star, Dec. 16, 1929
Oh what pun! “Two bad — an elopement.” – The Granville Sentinel, Nov. 15, 1889.
Quotable: “Glens Falls is earning the reputation of a moral town. We have had immunity from lawlessness for some time past, and the police are getting rusty.” – The Morning Star, Feb. 3, 1887
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.