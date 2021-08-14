The History Beat: 1877 weather report: '98 in the shade'

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “Sunday was the warmest day of the season, the mercury reaching 98 in the shade.” – Cambridge correspondent to The Granville Sentinel, Aug. 12, 1877

Downtown: On Oct. 26, 1922, The Post-Star reported that, on Nov. 2, Mary Fowler would begin a winter series of weekly lectures on the poetry of Milton and Browning. “Everyone who heard Miss Fowler’s delightful talks last winter will be eager to join the class this winter.”

Downtown: On Feb. 1, 1887, The Morning Star reported than an 1,800-pound bell that the Jones foundry in Troy manufactured for the new Methodist Episcopal Church in South Glens Falls arrived at the Delaware and Hudson Depot in Glens Falls the previous day. The bell cost $300, the equivalent of $8,579 in 2021 dollars.

19th century vocabulary: Batiste — a sheer linen fabric named for 13th century French weaver Jean Batiste. “Petticoats of white embroidery and batiste will soon give way to colored silk and flannel.” – The Granville Sentinel, Nov. 15, 1889