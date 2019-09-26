It's an impressive site.
New York State Electric and Gas Corp. sent aerial photos to The Post-Star of the Mettawee River diversion in Granville, where the company will excavate coal tar from the riverbed.
The site is a state superfund project. Coal tar is a known human carcinogen, and it was dumped into the river by the former Granville Electric and Gas Co. from 1898 to 1946.
NYSEG, which acquired the old gas company, is now conducting the approximately $19 million cleanup, with oversight from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The pictures show the river diversion on Sept. 11, and a progression of the riverbed drying out for excavation work to begin.
The DEC said work is expected to continue through early 2020.
Pressure mounts on health rule
A flurry of organizations continued to call on the state Health Department this week to lower the maximum contaminant level for PFOA, PFOS and 1,4-dioxane, industrial chemicals that are harmful to human health.
The Health Department has collected numerous comments on the matter as it moves through a rule-making process for the contaminant levels. The comment period ended on Sept. 23.
The chemicals affected the drinking water of Hoosick Falls, Petersburgh, Newburgh and Long Island. A rule change would require all public water supplies to test for the chemicals and take measures to reduce any levels that may be detected.
Organizations, including Environmental Advocates of New York, the New York Public Interest Research Group, NYWater Project, Food and Water Watch, Newburgh Clean Water Project, Seneca Lake Guardian and several local and state politicians have supported a lower contaminant level, according to a news release.
Maureen Cunningham, senior director for clean water at Environmental Advocates of New York, said the Health Department's proposed levels are "not protective enough of human health."
"This is a question of equity, and we won't rest until each and every New Yorker has clean drinking water," Cunningham said, in a news release. "That's why New York's drinking water standards for these toxic chemicals need to be as stringent as possible — to place the highest priority on the health of all New Yorkers and to ensure that if contamination is found in any community, corrective action will be taken."
Salt summit set
The Adirondack Champlain Regional Salt Summit will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3 in Lake Placid.
The day's events will cover ways to reduce road salt use, winter road management strategies and how changing weather is affecting those strategies. There were also be demonstrations of new winter storm management technology, according to a news release.
This is the fifth annual salt summit, and while traditionally held in Lake George, organizers are moving it to Lake Placid this year in hopes of reaching other municipalities and businesses.
The event is organized by The Fund for Lake George and the Lake George Waterkeeper, the Lake Champlain Sea Grant, AdkAction and the Ausable River Association.
Sadly this part of the country (especially next to rivers) were dumping grounds for all kinds of toxic pollutants during the Industrial Revolution. 1850's until post WWII the upstate regions were power house manufacturing centers. Now the cost of removing PCBs in the Hudson by GE to this sort of thing or the old Hercules Plant on Lower Warren in Glens Falls left massive amounts of bad stuff.
