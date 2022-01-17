The Great Escape wants to update entrance

QUEENSBURY — The Great Escape Theme Park is looking to change the way guests enter the park this season.

The Great Escape Theme Park LLC, along with CT Male Associates, has submitted plans to the town of Queensbury Planning Board.

According to the plans, the project would involve removing the current ticketing booth at the entrance of the amusement park and altering the point of access for attendees to incorporate more green space in the area.

Plans to construct a new ticketing booth and staging building for those waiting to enter are also a part of the new design for the Great Escape entrance.

The project would not effect any rides in the park or the current parking lots.

The plans submitted by Great Escape engineer Frank Palumbo will be up for review before the planning board on Tuesday at 7 p.m. during a public meeting.

After consideration from the board, the project will be subject to a public hearing on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., at which time the community can voice their opinions or opposition towards the proposed plans.

