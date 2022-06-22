'The girls in the camper:' Mobile health unit celebrates one year in Salem

SALEM — Charlie Duveen was just looking to lose some weight when he first visited the Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health unit parked outside of the Historic Salem Courthouse a year ago.

The Hebron resident used to travel from his 1790 farmhouse to Saratoga Springs for bloodwork.

Now he just scoots over to the highly customized 40-foot, RV-style medical center that offers primary care visits for adults and children, as well as women’s health, chronic disease and preventive health visits.

“As soon as this arrived, I cut the cord or jumped out of the plane and then pulled the parachute,” said Duveen, who raved about Christine Calistri, a family nurse practitioner, who staffs the mobile unit in the courthouse parking lot.

“Christine is just amazing,” Duveen continued. “She really is good. She listens. She wants to know what your goals are, what you want to do.”

The three-person staff of Calistri, Kristin Waller and Nicole Hoagland know him by name and slip him some items to stock his Cub Scout first aid kit when he visits. He calls Hoagland "one-prick Nic."

Since visiting, Duveen has lost 15 pounds and gotten his COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at the mobile clinic.

“People like Charlie kind of make it easy to come to work every day,” said Waller, the mobile medical program leader.

Waller said the community has been welcoming, supportive and inviting to the mobile unit staff.

“It’s just the easiest thing in the world,” she said. “Everyone that we meet is kinder than the last person. They want us here. They support us here. They’ll do anything that they can to keep us here, and we’ll do everything in our power to return.”

Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health is celebrating its first anniversary in Salem this month. Since it started seeing patients in Salem in June 2021, the mobile health center also visits Lake Luzerne, Whitehall and the SUNY Adirondack campus in Queensbury.

The mobile unit is changing the look of rural health care by parking the RV in communities where Hudson Headwaters doesn't have a brick-and-mortar presence, offering residents access to care regardless of insurance status.

Hudson Headwaters works with each community to find a good location to park the vehicle for the day, allowing visibility and easy access for patients.

In Lake Luzerne, the van sits outside Town Hall.

In Whitehall, it is parked next to the town's recreation center.

In Salem, it's at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. The property also boasts the former courthouse, old jail, a thrift shop, commercial kitchen, two barns, a storage shed, food pantry and community garden and hosts the summertime Lunch, Learn and Play program for children.

“It all kind of fits together to have one more thing, and it’s health-related,” said Robert Akland, president of the Historic Salem Courthouse. “And they are very happy to have it here and so are we.”

Certified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Services Administration, the center offers two fully equipped examination rooms, a registration area, point-of-care testing, a lab draw station, a wheelchair lift and bathroom. The unit includes the same medical equipment found in a traditional primary care health center, such as examination tables, a scale, equipment to obtain vitals, vision screening and more.

The mobile unit is funded by a $1 million grant from Charles R. Wood Foundation. Major donors include the Philly and Charlie Dake Foundation/Stewart’s Shops, James Himoff, CDPHP, and Lisa Powers. Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation is still fundraising.

Krista Sullivan, the new program coordinator at the courthouse, used to take her three children to the doctor in Cambridge, but switched to the mobile unit.

“My kids don’t have a primary care,” Sullivan said. “This is my primary care right here.”

The mobile unit sees about eight people a day, but not all are there for medical issues. Some stop in just to say hello.

The mobile RV has an open-door policy.

“They stop in to visit, show us their cucumbers and tomatoes in the summer, because they walk by to get to the community garden out there,” said Calistri, family nurse practitioner. “We went home with tomatoes in our pockets one day last year.”

In rural communities, some people have to wait months for doctor appointments due to limited hours. The aging population often needs follow-up appointments while young children need routine immunizations. School-age children need physicals to play sports and can’t wait months for appointments.

The mobile unit can serve as a primary care physician and can also see people who are not currently patients for preventive care. Parents can bring their children in to be checked for ear infections, strep throat and asthma.

“It’s actually very nice with the school being right here,” Calistri said. “If they get called to come pick up their child, they can swing by over here.”

Tom Clary and his three daughters are patients at the mobile unit. Staying in the village for medical care is convenient, he said.

“You know everybody. You trust everybody. I feel like I could knock on the door if I need to, which I do,” he said.

An accountant in town, Clary moved back to Salem during the pandemic.

“Coming from the city, I’m used to very high-end health care,” he said, “but here you get the small town feel with the quality as well.”

His mother, town Supervisor Evera Sue Clary, was part of the initial talks to bring the mobile unit to Salem back in December 2019.

Glens Falls Hospital’s Salem Medical Center used to be open five a days a week, said Supervisor Clary. But about three years ago, the facility decreased its hours to two days a week, she said.

“You’ve got Salem, Jackson, Hebron, parts of Rupert, (Vermont),” Clary said, “and it looks like a little small town, but when you start looking at farms, and the amount of people that are surrounding this area. And there’s a lot of different cultures. You’ve got Amish, you’ve got the farm workers.”

Hudson Headwaters recognized that many people in rural areas don’t regularly visit doctors, Clary said.

“They only go in crisis,” she said. “When they go in crisis, they go to the emergency room or call an ambulance and usually go to the emergency room or an urgent care. But they don’t want to, so they delay it. And now they’re showing up here because all are welcome.”

She claims the mobile unit in Salem saved the life of her brother, who had some leg pain. She persuaded him to visit the mobile unit, which led to a diagnosis of a blocked artery.

“If he hadn’t come here, I think he probably would have waited too long,” Clary said.

Last week her mother fell ill and refused to go to the doctor. But when she didn’t get better, she called her daughter and said, “I think you’d better take me to the girls in the camper.”

Clary drove her mother to the mobile unit in her slippers and pajamas. The “girls” met them at the car.

“It really speaks to the mission of why Hudson Headwaters formed 41 years ago,” said Pam Fisher, director of community relations for Hudson Headwaters Health Network. “To provide access to people regardless of where they live.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

