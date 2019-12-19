The Frugal Pig helps animals in need

WHITEHALL — Along Route 4, near the Subway, sits The Frugal Pig, a thrift shop created to help animals.
"The items are donated and all proceeds go to animals in need," said Chris Cardona, manager.
The Frugal Pig, a program of Spring Hill Horse Rescue of Clarendon, Vermont, opened this fall in the former Family Dollar location.
Its 7,500-square-foot space is packed with myriad items — strollers, exercise gear, toys, vintage furnishings, decorative items, linens, shoes, boots, bags, hats, winter coats and rows and rows of adult and children's clothing — priced below even the best Goodwill shop deals.
There are baby onesies for 99 cents; long johns, 49 cents; hoodies, $4.99; mittens, 99 cents; women's blazers, $4.99; tank tops, $1.99. Hardcover books are $1, paperbacks, 50 cents and from now until Christmas, all fall and holiday items are 50 percent off.
"It's priced to move and to help the people who shop here. We've been getting great positive feedback," Cardona said. "Our goal is to make money for the animals."
Additionally, Cardona said the shop has given clothing to local families that are struggling financially.
Gina Brown founded Spring Hill Horse Rescue nearly 20 years ago, and in that time, she and other volunteers have rescued and found new homes for more than 1,000 horses, along with many other animals.
Their goal is giving horses a second chance for a good life and educating horse owners and professionals who work in animal welfare on proper horse care, health and handling.
About 11 horses will live out their lives at Spring Hill, and the shop has a new focus on helping an array of animals — cats, dogs, ferrets, guinea pigs, horses and cattle — for which it will provide assistance to owners in temporary need of support.
According to Cardona, the shop will offer resources, education and financial aid to help owners care for their animals. Applications for assistance will be accepted from both Vermont and New York.
Unfortunately, the overhead on the large building is high and selling items at low prices means a good day might bring in $100, because most sales are $5 or less, Cardona said.
That's why Brown is also moving her creative endeavor, Dirty Girl Studio, to The Frugal Pig space, as well as adding a new clothing boutique.
"There is art and jewelry from the studio, repurposed furniture and new clothing for sale," Cardona said, adding that a percentage of those proceeds will also go directly to animals, but some will cover the overhead. "She is going to start offering art (craft) classes as well."
The Frugal Pig is completely volunteer-run, and Cardona said they are always looking for volunteers.
"If someone is interested in volunteering, they can contact me," he said.
For more information, springhillrescue@aol.com