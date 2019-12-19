The Frugal Pig helps animals in need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Their goal is giving horses a second chance for a good life and educating horse owners and professionals who work in animal welfare on proper horse care, health and handling.

About 11 horses will live out their lives at Spring Hill, and the shop has a new focus on helping an array of animals — cats, dogs, ferrets, guinea pigs, horses and cattle — for which it will provide assistance to owners in temporary need of support.

According to Cardona, the shop will offer resources, education and financial aid to help owners care for their animals. Applications for assistance will be accepted from both Vermont and New York.

Unfortunately, the overhead on the large building is high and selling items at low prices means a good day might bring in $100, because most sales are $5 or less, Cardona said.

That's why Brown is also moving her creative endeavor, Dirty Girl Studio, to The Frugal Pig space, as well as adding a new clothing boutique.

"There is art and jewelry from the studio, repurposed furniture and new clothing for sale," Cardona said, adding that a percentage of those proceeds will also go directly to animals, but some will cover the overhead. "She is going to start offering art (craft) classes as well."