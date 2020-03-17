The final bills are in for Queensbury's 'beast'

QUEENSBURY — The bills are in. The final price tag of the week-long effort to fix a leaking sewer main in February is $112,000.

The Town Board approved hiring companies in a hurry without going through the normal bidding process, because the break was an emergency. The pipe, behind D’Ella Honda on Quaker Road, is one of the main connections to the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant.

But hiring contractors without bids meant the board had no idea of how much the work would cost. They approved $50,000 as an interim step.

When approving the final bill, Supervisor John Strough recalled the effort needed to get into the woods, during snowstorms, and dig 8 feet down to the break.

“This was the big one,” he said.

Workers had a different word for it. They called it “the beast.”

Town officials knew in 2016 that the cast iron pipe needed to be replaced. They commissioned an engineering study and asked the state for a grant, but the application was rejected.

Five years later, it broke. When contractors dug it up, Director of Wastewater Chris Harrington found it was so deteriorated he could break it with a hammer.