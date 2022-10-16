The faces of Jimmer: Fredette dons disguise, talks about family, future and possible 2024 Olympic run

Late last month, a shaggy-haired guy with a funky mustache and a gut, who likes to be called “Slick Nick,” signed up to try to walk on to the Division I Brigham Young University basketball team in Utah.

To say he looked out of place is an understatement.

He introduced himself to head coach Mark Pope as Timmy Schloss, but said people call him “Slick Nick.”

“You want me to call you ‘Slick Nick’?” Pope asked with a bewildered face.

“Either way, whatever feels comfortable to you,” Schloss said.

Pope seamed baffled, but was undoubtedly certain it wouldn’t matter anyway because this character surely wouldn’t make the team.

But then Slick Nick started running the floor, making look-away passes and shooting three-pointers — lots of three-pointers.

And in between the three-pointers and stellar passes, he was overheard chatting up teammates, telling them he’s a freshman from Cincinnati.

“You’re 18?” one player asked.

“Nineteen,” Slick Nick answered.

He would go on to dominate the tryout and leave jaws dropped, at one point draining five three-pointers in a row from the same spot and asking, “you want me to keep going?”

Then the big reveal.

It was Jimmer.

Thirty-three-year-old Jimmer Fredette, Glens Falls’ native son, in disguise.

Just days after New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s disguised appearance at a Penn State football tryout, Fredette did the same at his alma mater — and it has been watched over 1.5 million times on YouTube.

“It was hilarious, I had such a good time doing it,” Fredette said last week from his Colorado home.

Hatching the plan

BYU coach Mark Pope said it was his wife, Lee Anne, who deserves the credit for the gag after she watched Manning’s disguise clip. With walk-on tryouts planned later that week, she said, “’We should reach out to Jimmer,’” he said.

Pope did, and like fate, it just so happened Fredette was going to be in Utah that Thursday anyway. Pope said Fredette’s wife, Whitney, also pushed the plan, which Fredette confirmed.

“She was definitely like, ‘You need to do that, be not as boring,’” Fredette said with a laugh during a phone interview.

So, a few days later at 4 a.m., Fredette was in a makeup chair for an hour and a half and being fitted with a midsection fat roll — and BYU TV was there to record it all.

“It was super fun,” said Pope, who deserves acting accolades for playing the role of surprised coach.

Pope said walk-on tryouts are for the guys who were “8, 9, 10,” when Jimmermania hit and have dreamed of playing at BYU since. Some players, who were aware of Fredette’s distinct shooting style, were a little skeptical about halfway through practice when he wouldn’t miss, Pope said.

But others had no idea until the reveal, he said.

Last year’s team manager, who Pope said desperately wants to make the team, was pit against “Slick Nick” as the last two standing in a shooting contest. He was standing behind Fredette as he drained shot after shot, and then it hit him.

“I watched him, there was this flash of realization, where he’s watching him shoot and all the sudden it clicks, ‘I think that’s Jimmer Fredette,’” Pope said.

Fredette said he was trying not to make too much eye contact with anyone to avoid being recognized. But he said he was also relishing acting as someone else.

“A couple of kids I was playing with, one had no idea the whole time and he was like, ‘Oh, Timmy, what a play.’ Another said, ‘You’re like the white Kyrie Irving (of the Brooklyn Nets) out here,’” he said followed by another laugh. “The reactions were great and most didn’t realize it until the end.”

Al Fredette, Jimmer’s dad, said he and his wife found out about the disguise caper like everyone else, on YouTube.

He loved it, especially seeing Jimmer acting so out of character.

“It was so funny,” he said.

Oh, and the name “Slick Nick” was made up on the fly before the tryout, paying homage to the nickname of former Glens Falls teammate Nick Hildreth, Fredette said.

Beloved hometown son

It’s been 11 years since most of the world knew the term “Jimmermania” during Fredette’s senior year at BYU, when he carried the team to the Sweet 16 and was named college basketball player of the year — but he’s still revered in Glens Falls and Utah.

“The Civic Center should have a monument out there for what he meant to the arena and the area. He was exactly what a student-athlete should be like,” said former Glens Falls Athletic Director Chip Corlew.

Corlew marveled at how Fredette packed the city in December 2010 when BYU played the University of Vermont at the local arena. But he was also quick to say Fredette didn’t need basketball to be successful because he was always driven and kind. He recalled seeing Fredette sit with kids who were by themselves during lunch as an example.

“Guys like Jimmer don’t need the game to complete them. They are already complete,” he said.

Joseph Girard III, now starring at Syracuse University as a senior point guard, calls Fredette a mentor and spoke a lot about how he paved the way and offered a blueprint for him to follow.

But he, like Corlew, spoke about Fredette off the court, too, like when Girard was battling injuries and COVID-19 two seasons ago and was struggling.

“He reached out and helped me through it,” Girard said.

Girard was little when Jimmer was lighting up the Civic Center in high school, but is very aware of his college fame.

“He was the face of basketball at one point. Kind of took on the whole world. I mean, (NBA star) Kevin Durant was tweeting about him,” he said, adding that the two also train together when Fredette is in town.

Girard also said Jimmer can be thanked for putting Glens Falls on the “national stage,” though he joked that the S on Glens often gets lost when the city is mentioned.

Al Fredette said he’s proud that Jimmer is loved and respected locally and he loves hearing comments like those from Girard and Corlew.

“We always talked to him about being kind and being a good person first,” he said. “With us, it’s just trying to live a Christian life.”

Former Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall recalled how former Economic Development Director Ed Bartholomew in 2010 said Glens Falls should lure BYU to the Civic Center so Fredette could play there again. Hall was a councilman at the time and he and then-Mayor Jack Diamond thought it was a pie-in-the sky idea. But they tried, and it worked and Fredette packed the place.

Hall, like Girard, said Jimmer really put the city on the map.

“I know for a fact people have come to Glens Falls just to drive by his house,” said Hall, who also owns Hallwear sports apparel shop. “A husband and wife and like seven kids from Provo (Utah) came into the shop and bought some Glens Falls stuff and asked where Jimmer’s house was because they just wanted to see where he grew up.

“He is like a king in Provo, Utah.”

Family and hoops future; 2024 Olympics?

In a 25-minute phone interview, Fredette made it very clear that he won’t be leaving his family for seven months again like he did to play in China two years ago — and that decision is based on his family.

Because of COVID, he was basically locked in a bubble in China and couldn’t see his wife and kids, daughter Wesley and son Taft.

“My kids were completely different people when I saw them again, completely different kids. They changed so much,” he said. “Man, I just don’t want to do that again. I don’t have to.”

He said he loves being a dad, playing with Wesley, Taft and new baby Greyson, adding that he’s basically a big kid himself.

“My dad was like that, always playing with us, wanting to be around us and I picked up on that,” he said. “My parents were amazing and I want to make sure my kids remember us that way as well.”

But he’s definitely not hanging up the sneakers, especially on the heels of his ESPN-recognized performance in The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million winner-take-all competition in July. He was on a team sponsored by boxer Floyd Mayweather, and he got national press, averaging 25 points in the first two games.

Fredette said he has had numerous offers to play “all over thew world,” but he plans to be home through the holidays and then he’ll decide if there is an option somewhere that makes sense — one that doesn’t keep him away from home for too long.

“It’s more about lifestyle now than about the money,” he said.

Then he dropped a bombshell and talked about the potential of the 2024 Olympics — not as part of the latest U.S. Dream Team — but as a member of the 3-on-3 team, a new Olympic sport that began in 2020.

“I am doing some 3-on-3 basketball. Team USA asked me to come and see if it’s something I may be interested in, maybe looking to qualify for an Olympic run in the 2024 Olympics,” he said. “It’s been fun.”

Fredette said he feels so thankful to continue to have support from fans long after Jimmermania, evidenced by the TBT tournament.

“People still enjoy watching me play basketball and I appreciate it so much,” he said. “I’ve had such a loyal fan base and people have really stuck by my side through the good and the bad and I have appreciated it through my whole career.”

Off the court, Fredette also recently announced his involvement in a venture capital company called Tandem Ventures with partners McKay Dunn and Alex Bean. Bean was co-founder of expense management platform company Divvy that recently sold for $2.6 billion, and Dunn has been in the venture capital world for 15 years, Fredette said.

“They thought I could bring a lot of value with bringing relationships and connections and getting us into meetings with the best companies and people looking to invest in companies,” he said. “It’s a new challenge, something a little different, but fits my skill set well being able to meet with people and talk about what we’re doing.”

He also spoke about the Fredette Family Foundation that raises money and assists schools in a variety of ways, including a new program dealing with curbing bullying.

“We have a Choose Kindness program right now that we are implementing into elementary schools primarily in nine different states right now and over 60 schools, and one of the schools is Corinth. We would love to continue to partner with more schools with this program,” he said.

Fredette was in Glens Falls with his two older children this summer and treated them to two of his favorite stops — Angelina’s Pizza and Martha’s Dandee Crème for ice cream.

“We hit it every night when we’re here,” he said of Martha’s.

And while he talked about loving Glens Falls and loving that he came from here, he got a little quiet when told how people consider him the face of Glens Falls.

“I love where I’m from. I had such a great childhood,” he said. “But I don’t know, there have been a lot of great people to come out of Glens Falls. I looked up to Mike Van Schaick, who had a great career at Fairfield (University). But I’m happy to say I am from Glens Falls and to represent Glens Falls the best I can. I always gives props to where I came from.”

Asked if he wanted to add anything at the end of the interview, Fredette again alluded to the 2024 Olympics.

“Hopefully everyone will be prepared for the 2024 Olympics in Paris because that’s what I’m working for. Have everyone thinking about that on their radar,” he said.