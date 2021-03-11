The Dome will rise again in Queensbury

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had on average 4 to 7 inches of solid ice covering everything, plus the snow,” he said.

Miller and his employees have spent the last six weeks to remove the snow and ice off the fabric of the dome, while protecting the turf underneath it.

“It’s been a massive effort for us to break up the ice, along with the snow,” he added.

About 95% of the fabric has been cleared off and dried, according to Miller.

The next step is to cut up the 98,000 square feet of fabric from the old dome. They are removing 6-foot-wide strips at a time so they can be put into the garbage. He is seeking volunteers to help with the effort this weekend starting at 9 a.m. on both days.

“Any help we can have Saturday and Sunday will be greatly, greatly appreciated,” he said.

If they can get all the fabric off this weekend and the turf cleaned up, he said the field will be available for rent for spring sports such as field hockey and soccer. The goal is to have the full field turf ready to go by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Arizon will be manufacturing the dome. Miller said it will be a much sturdier facility.