The Dome will rise again in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The Dome is set to rise again.
The air-supported facility, known formally as the Adirondack Sports Complex, collapsed on Dec. 17 after heavy snow stressed the roof. A controlled deflation was underway when the structure gave way.
Doug Miller, owner of the facility, said the structure was declared a total loss. He is working to construct a new facility, which hopefully will be able to host events in late May or early June.
Miller said he had hoped to be up and running in March for the “Fall II” sports season — the high school sports that were pushed from fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By mid-January, we had three dome manufacturers all ready to go,” he said.
Miller hoped that the dome would have been replaced by this week. However, there was some unresolved questions between his lender and the insurance company regarding how much would be covered.
Miller declined to give the cost for the new dome, but said it is well over a million dollars.
He also had to replace the cables, one air-handling unit and the fabric. The turf was not damaged.
Miller said he and his employees have been working since the collapse to get the site ready. The snow and a strong rainstorm on Christmas Day resulted in the property becoming like a frozen swimming pool.
“We had on average 4 to 7 inches of solid ice covering everything, plus the snow,” he said.
Miller and his employees have spent the last six weeks to remove the snow and ice off the fabric of the dome, while protecting the turf underneath it.
“It’s been a massive effort for us to break up the ice, along with the snow,” he added.
About 95% of the fabric has been cleared off and dried, according to Miller.
The next step is to cut up the 98,000 square feet of fabric from the old dome. They are removing 6-foot-wide strips at a time so they can be put into the garbage. He is seeking volunteers to help with the effort this weekend starting at 9 a.m. on both days.
“Any help we can have Saturday and Sunday will be greatly, greatly appreciated,” he said.
If they can get all the fabric off this weekend and the turf cleaned up, he said the field will be available for rent for spring sports such as field hockey and soccer. The goal is to have the full field turf ready to go by Tuesday or Wednesday.
Arizon will be manufacturing the dome. Miller said it will be a much sturdier facility.
It came out in depositions from the lawsuit that the manufacturer for the old dome had miscalculated the snow load calculations, Miller said.
“The new dome will be much better designed for our area,” he said.
Miller said it has been a struggle during the last 12 months between the pandemic and the collapse of the structure.
