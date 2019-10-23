{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall boy whose battle with brain cancer led to support from law enforcement officers around the country died early Wednesday.

John F. Hoague-Rivette, 11, had been home in Whitehall on hospice care since late July, after surgery and treatment failed to slow the brain tumor that had afflicted him since earlier in the year.

Hoague-Rivette's father is a police officer, and at the beginning of his battle last spring he was named an honorary captain by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

In the months since, he has had dozens of visits from sports starts, law enforcement from around the Northeast and at least one professional wrestling star. An effort to get him as many police department patches as possible brought officers to Whitehall by the dozens in recent months.

The disease progressed quickly, unfortunately. In the beginning of the year, John was a thriving, athletic child who was an honor student, but headaches led to tests that discovered the cancer.

No services or calling hours had been release as of early Wednesday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

1
0
0
12
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments