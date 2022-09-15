The 49th Annual Adirondack Balloon Festival: Honoring a founder

The Adirondack Balloon Festival is returning for the 49th year, with a special tribute to co-founder Joan Grishkot.

The four-day event is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Crandall Park and continues until Sept. 25 at Warren County airport in Queensbury. The tribute to Grishkot, who died in July 2021, will take place during Saturday morning's balloon launch from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Organizers say "special surprises" are scheduled for the dedication.

Mark Donahue, president of the festival’s Board of Directors, spoke about Grishkot's importance to the event and beyond.

"Joan will never be forgotten. Her commitment to public service was unmatched — serving as Warren County Health Director and serving on the board of directors of more than 20 local not-for-profits.” Donahue said in a news release.

He told The Post-Star on Thursday that this year is "bittersweet" without Grishkot, who he said was his sidekick in 2019.

"I've almost pulled into her driveway a few times this week," Donahue said.

This year's festival is back "in full force," according to the release, complete with the food vendors, craft fair, kids activities, live music and the traditional hangar breakfast, being held under a large outdoor tent this year.

"The most exciting thing this year is having the festival back the way it was before. Last year, we had so many regulations and restrictions that went all the way up the chain of command, it was so hard to have just balloons and nothing else," Donahue said.

In addition, the festival is seeking volunteers to participate in a training to learn how to crew and assist balloon teams. The training will take place on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.

Most of the special shaped balloons require extra help in order to inflate.

Special shaped balloons this year include: a "TAZ" balloon, named after the Tasmanian Devil cartoon character, "Sunny Boy", "Mr. Snowman", "Pandy the Panda Bear", and the festival's newest addition from Montreal, Canada "The Bird."

The festivities at Crandall Park begin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 with food vendors and a band performance. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with a flight of at least 10 balloons. The Glens Falls portion of the festival continues from 6 to 9:30 p.m. downtown with balloon baskets, a car show and kids activities.

Gates at the airport open at 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 with live music and an evening flight of up to 50 balloons, including the special shapes.

This year, the free event offered the opportunity for attendees to purchase VIP tickets that grant the ticket holder access to a separate entrance and exit, as well as closer parking.

Donahue said the passes have all been spoken for at this time.