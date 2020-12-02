Thanksgving COVID cases increase

Three more Warren County residents have gotten coronavirus from a Thanksgiving gathering, and two more hosted Thanksgiving while potentially contagious, Health Services reported.
That brings the county’s total to seven people who got sick at Thanksgiving or were contagious while hosting the meal.
“The good news, based on the number of contacts identified, is it appears that all of these Thanksgiving dinners so far were relatively small affairs,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release.
Another five people also tested positive Wednesday for reasons unrelated to Thanksgiving. One person caught coronavirus at an out-of-state college. One person attended a wedding in an adjacent county. That wedding has now led to multiple coronavirus cases. Another person caught the virus while visiting acquaintances elsewhere in New York. One person was infected by a local acquaintance, and two others caught the virus from unknown sources.
Of the Thanksgiving-related cases, one person has tested positive after attending Thanksgiving at the house of someone who later tested positive. Two people traveled out of state for Thanksgiving and caught the virus. Those two people are in the same household. Two others hosted Thanksgiving and have tested positive now, meaning they could have given it to their guests.
With the 10 new cases, Warren County has now had 539 confirmed cases since March. There are 50 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized. Two of the patients are in critical condition.
There was also one recovery Wednesday, for a total of 454 recoveries among confirmed cases.
