Thanksgving COVID cases increase

Three more Warren County residents have gotten coronavirus from a Thanksgiving gathering, and two more hosted Thanksgiving while potentially contagious, Health Services reported.

That brings the county’s total to seven people who got sick at Thanksgiving or were contagious while hosting the meal.

“The good news, based on the number of contacts identified, is it appears that all of these Thanksgiving dinners so far were relatively small affairs,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another five people also tested positive Wednesday for reasons unrelated to Thanksgiving. One person caught coronavirus at an out-of-state college. One person attended a wedding in an adjacent county. That wedding has now led to multiple coronavirus cases. Another person caught the virus while visiting acquaintances elsewhere in New York. One person was infected by a local acquaintance, and two others caught the virus from unknown sources.