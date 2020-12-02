Thanksgving COVID cases increase in Warren County

Three more Warren County residents have gotten coronavirus from a Thanksgiving gathering, and two more hosted Thanksgiving while potentially contagious, Health Services reported.
That brings the county’s total to seven people who got caught the virus at Thanksgiving or were contagious while hosting the meal.
“The good news, based on the number of contacts identified, is it appears that all of these Thanksgiving dinners so far were relatively small affairs,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release.
Another five people also tested positive Wednesday for reasons unrelated to Thanksgiving. One person caught coronavirus at an out-of-state college. One person attended a wedding in an adjacent county. That wedding has now led to multiple coronavirus cases. Another person caught the virus while visiting acquaintances elsewhere in New York. One person was infected by a local acquaintance, and two others caught the virus from unknown sources. One of those two hosted a Thanksgiving gathering.
Of the Thanksgiving-related cases, one person has tested positive after attending Thanksgiving at the house of someone else who later tested positive. Two people traveled out of state for Thanksgiving and caught the virus. Those two people are in the same household. Two others hosted Thanksgiving and have tested positive now, meaning they could have given it to their guests.
Exposures at Frederick's Restaurant
Warren County Health Services is advising the public of recent COVID-19 exposures at Frederick's Restaurant and Lounge in Bolton.
The exposures occurred this past Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at the restaurant on Route 9N.
Public Health contact tracers have confirmed that two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 this week were at Frederick's on these dates and may have been infectious.
One was present between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and did not wear a mask while eating, according to a news release.
The other was present between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday and also between noon and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday. A mask was not worn while this person was eating.
Shenendehowa Central School District
Three people at Shenendehowa schools have tested positive. But two of them have not been on campus since Thanksgiving, reducing the exposure.
The Saratoga County Department of Health is having school districts notify families of any exposures. The count has so many new cases, every day, that it is taking longer and longer to notify those who should quarantine because they were exposed.
“To effectively break chains of transmission, it is imperative to get cases isolated and contacts quarantined as quickly as possible,” the county Health Department said in a statement. “As the number of cases rises, leveraging such collaborations to reach these individuals in a timely fashion and provide them with the necessary information better protects our community's health.”
Schuylerville schools
A student has tested positive, but has not been in school since Nov. 24. Since no one at school was exposed, no students or staff need to be quarantined, school officials said. All of the schools are remaining open.
Hadley-Luzerne High School going virtual for a day
A person at the high school tested positive on Wednesday, so Hadley-Luzerne Junior-Senior High School will be virtual Thursday to give officials time to do contact tracing.
The school district will still run a bus from the high school to BOCES, and BOCES and CTE are still open. But the district won’t be running buses to the high school, so students will have to get there on their own.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 539 confirmed cases since March, and one recovery, for a total of 454 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 50 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized. Two of the patients are in critical condition.
- Washington County reported seven new cases, for a total of 444 confirmed cases since March, and four recoveries, for a total of 391 recoveries. There are 40 people currently ill, none of whom are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 79 new cases, for a total of 2,450 confirmed cases. There were 71 recoveries, for a total of 1,817. There are 609 people currently ill and 12 are hospitalized, one less than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include 10 Wilton residents (for a total of 41). Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, eight Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, nine town of Saratoga residents, five Schuylerville residents, three South Glens Falls residents, two Victory resident and 31 Wilton residents. Recovered: one Moreau resident and two Schuylerville residents.
- Essex County reported eight new cases, for a total of 252 cases since March. There are 34 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported three.
For Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 346 new cases, a positive test rate of 4.7%. The region’s seven-day average is 3.8%.
- Saratoga County continued toward yellow zone status, with a positive test rate of 4.1% and a seven-day average of 3.8%. Saratoga County could be sent into yellow zone restrictions after 10 days above 3%. The county is on at least day three.
- Warren, Washington and Essex counties would have to be at 3.5% for 10 days. Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.7% and a weekly average of 1.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.2% and a seven-day average of 1.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.9%, representing its first day toward the 10 days above 3.5%. Its seven-day average was 2.2%.
- Statewide, 8,973 people tested positive Tuesday, an overall positive test rate of 4.63%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 5.88% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.21%.
- There were 3,924 people hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday, and 69 people died.
Reporter Michael Goot contributed to this story.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
