Thanksgving COVID cases increase in Warren County

Exposures at Frederick's Restaurant

Warren County Health Services is advising the public of recent COVID-19 exposures at Frederick's Restaurant and Lounge in Bolton.

The exposures occurred this past Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at the restaurant on Route 9N.

Public Health contact tracers have confirmed that two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 this week were at Frederick's on these dates and may have been infectious.

One was present between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and did not wear a mask while eating, according to a news release.

The other was present between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday and also between noon and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday. A mask was not worn while this person was eating.

Shenendehowa Central School District

Three people at Shenendehowa schools have tested positive. But two of them have not been on campus since Thanksgiving, reducing the exposure.

The Saratoga County Department of Health is having school districts notify families of any exposures. The count has so many new cases, every day, that it is taking longer and longer to notify those who should quarantine because they were exposed.