Two rounds of bad weather will affect the region over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A rainstorm Wednesday will usher in colder weather and high winds late Wednesday and early Thursday, with utility companies warning about possible power outages from downed lines in some places as gusts of up to 60 mph are forecast.

Northern parts of the region where temperatures are colder may see some snow accumulation late Wednesday and early Thursday as the storm departs.

Friday and Saturday will be cold, but Sunday and Monday will bring what could be the biggest snowstorm of the season, with preliminary estimates calling for 6 inches of more in parts of the region by the time the storm departs Monday.

