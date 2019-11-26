Two rounds of bad weather will affect the region over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
A rainstorm Wednesday will usher in colder weather and high winds late Wednesday and early Thursday, with utility companies warning about possible power outages from downed lines in some places as gusts of up to 60 mph are forecast.
You have free articles remaining.
Northern parts of the region where temperatures are colder may see some snow accumulation late Wednesday and early Thursday as the storm departs.
Friday and Saturday will be cold, but Sunday and Monday will bring what could be the biggest snowstorm of the season, with preliminary estimates calling for 6 inches of more in parts of the region by the time the storm departs Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.