Thanksgiving leads to four more cases; two schools close

South Glens Falls Middle School

A person in the Oliver W. Winch Middle School community has tested positive for coronavirus, but has not been in the building since before Thanksgiving, school districts said Thursday.

Because the person could not expose anyone at school, there is no immediate impact. The school is remaining open.

Shenendehowa Central School District

The school district announced two more cases, both involving people who were on campus this week. No schools are closing.

Long Lake Central School District

After closing for three days, the district is reopening Friday.

“I have been in close contact with Hamilton County Public Health to monitor our situation and they have given their support for us to move forward with in-person instruction. At this time there is no concern for community spread within our school community,” Superintendent/Principal Noelle Short wrote in a letter to the community.

She asked everyone to continue to be careful.