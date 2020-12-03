Thanksgiving leads to four more cases; two schools close

Four more people have learned that they got a helping of coronavirus with their Thanksgiving dinner.
In addition, a case involving Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School — but not Thanksgiving — has led to the school closing for 11 days.
Students were dismissed at noon Thursday and will attend school virtually for the next two weeks, returning Dec. 14.
The person who tested positive was in the school on Dec. 2.
Throughout the county, 12 people tested positive Thursday.
They included: three people infected at Thanksgiving dinners in the area; one person infected on an out-of-state Thanksgiving trip; four people infected by their household members; and four people who caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
There are still three people hospitalized, one of them in critical condition. One other person is moderately ill but not hospitalized. Those four range in age from the upper 40s to upper 60s, and none of them are residents of nursing homes, assisted living and adult homes.
There are a total of 61 people currently ill. The last time this many people were ill at once was during the nursing home outbreaks in May. May 28 was the last time 61 or more people were sick at the same time.
In terms of new cases each day, the last time the three-day average was this high was on May 3. The seven-day average is now 6.9 cases; it was 5.7 on Thanksgiving, one week ago.
Fort Ann Central School going virtual
Fort Ann school officials closed the entire district for 24 hours after a person at the elementary school tested positive for coronavirus.
Middle school and high school students will attend class virtually. Elementary school students are expected to complete a packet that was previously sent home in case of any closure.
The closure will give contact tracers time to reach every person who needs to be quarantined, as well as giving custodial staff extra time to clean more thoroughly.
Exposure warnings
People who have coronavirus were likely contagious while at the following businesses. Those who were there at the same time should monitor themselves for symptoms, including fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste or smell, for 14 days from the exposure.
Those who experience any of the symptoms should immediately call a medical provider, an urgent care center or public health. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.
- Planet Fitness, Aviation Mall, Queensbury: Nov. 28, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, from approximately 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The person was exercising but is believed to have worn a mask.
- O’Toole’s Restaurant, Quaker Road, Queensbury: Nov. 28, approximately 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Nov. 30, approximately 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The person was eating and drinking, while not wearing a mask.
- Downtown Social, Glen Street, Glens Falls: Nov. 27, 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. The person was not wearing a mask while eating and drinking.
- Lawrence Street Tavern, Lawrence Street, Glens Falls: Nov. 27, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The person was not wearing a mask while eating and drinking.
South Glens Falls Middle School
A person in the Oliver W. Winch Middle School community has tested positive for coronavirus, but has not been in the building since before Thanksgiving, school districts said Thursday.
Because the person could not expose anyone at school, there is no immediate impact. The school is remaining open.
Shenendehowa Central School District
The school district announced two more cases, both involving people who were on campus this week. No schools are closing.
Long Lake Central School District
After closing for three days, the district is reopening Friday.
“I have been in close contact with Hamilton County Public Health to monitor our situation and they have given their support for us to move forward with in-person instruction. At this time there is no concern for community spread within our school community,” Superintendent/Principal Noelle Short wrote in a letter to the community.
She asked everyone to continue to be careful.
“If we all continue to do our part to stay home when you are sick, wear a mask, social distance and avoid gatherings, we will really help break the chain of community spread in our region,” Short wrote. “Every precaution that’s put in place adds a layer of protection and helps to keep everyone in our community safe, our school open, and our businesses moving in the right direction. If there was ever a time to embrace ‘It Takes a Village’ — now is the time!”
The district created a “remote learning home base” on the school district website, with links to every teacher’s Google classroom and class schedules by grade. It was successful, Short said, and proved they could manage if the district ever has to switch to virtual learning again.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 551 confirmed cases since March, and one recovery, for a total of 455 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 61 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized. One is in critical condition.
- Washington County reported on new case, for a total of 445 confirmed cases since March, and three recoveries, for a total of 394 recoveries. There are 38 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 79 new cases, for a total of 2,529 confirmed cases. There were eight recoveries, for a total of 1,825. There are 679 people currently ill and 16 are hospitalized, four more than Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include one town of Corinth resident (for a total of six), one village of Corinth resident, one Hadley resident, one Moreau resident (for a total of nine), one Schuylerville resident (for a total of six) and five Wilton residents (for a total of 46). Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, eight Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, nine town of Saratoga residents, five Schuylerville residents, three South Glens Falls residents, two Victory residents and 41 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported seven new cases, for a total of 259 cases since March. There are 32 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized.
For Wednesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 378 new cases, a positive test rate of 3.5%. The region’s seven-day average is 3.9%.
- Warren County’s positive test rate was 2.3%, with a seven-day average of 1.5%.
- Washington County’s positive test rate was 1%, with a weekly average of 1.2%.
- Essex County’s positive test rate was 2.3%, with a seven-day average of 1.8%.
- All three counties could face yellow zone restrictions after 10 days at 3.5%.
- Saratoga County is already into the countdown toward yellow zone. Its positive test rate was 4.2%, with a seven-day average of 4%. The county can face restrictions after 10 days above 3% and is on at least day four. The county Health Department is holding a press conference at noon Friday, which will be broadcast live on Facebook.
- Statewide, 9,855 people tested positive Wednesday, an overall positive test rate of 4.84%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 5.91%. The state without hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.49%.
- There were 4,063 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday and 61 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
