Thanksgiving leads to four more cases, school closes

Four more people have learned that they got a helping of coronavirus with their Thanksgiving dinner.

In addition, a case involving Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School - but not Thanksgiving - has led to the school closing for 11 days.

Students were dismissed at noon Thursday and will attend school virtually for the next two weeks, returning Dec. 14.

The person who tested positive was in the school on Dec. 2.

Throughout the county, 12 people tested positive Thursday.

They included: three people infected at Thanksgiving dinners in the area; one person infected on an out-of-state Thanksgiving trip; four people infected by their household members; and four people who caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.

There are still three people hospitalized, one of them in critical condition. One person is moderately ill but not hospitalized. There are a total of 61 people currently ill. None of them are residents of nursing homes, assisted living and adult homes.

The last time this many people were ill at once was during the nursing home outbreaks in May. May 28 was the last time 61 or more people were sick at the same time.